Drive & Shine Breaks Ground on Three New Eco-Friendly Car Wash Locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Drive & Shine, Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan’s premier car wash company, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of three new locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. These three locations will be the first in the Fort Wayne area, expanding the Company's footprint to over 20 locations across Indiana and Michigan. The new sites are set to open by the end of 2024, bringing Drive & Shine’s award-winning services to new customers.