Beckfield College Celebrates 40 Years with 93% NCLEX Passing Rate; Welcomes New President

Beckfield College proudly announces Dr. Diana Lawrence as its new president. With 34 years of higher education leadership, Dr. Lawrence brings expertise and a student-centered approach. She aims to expand programs, enhance support services, and strengthen community ties. Beckfield celebrates its 40th year with a 93% NCLEX-RN pass rate, reflecting its commitment to quality education. For more information, visit www.beckfield.edu.