Uranium Energy Corporation Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance to Strengthen Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Energy Security
UEC is the fastest growing U.S. uranium company and headquartered in Texas. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Uranium Energy Corporation (“UEC”) has joined the Alliance, furthering TNA's mission towards making Texas a preeminent leadership State for the nuclear industry. UEC's membership marks a significant step in enhancing the nuclear value chain to ensure a safe, secure, reliable, and emission-free energy future for Texas and beyond.
Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "The inclusion of Uranium Energy Corp in the Texas Nuclear Alliance is a pivotal moment for us. A secure fuel cycle is crucial for the rebirth of nuclear energy and indispensable for maintaining energy security, not only for Texas but for the entire United States and the world. With UEC's expertise, leadership and resources, we are better positioned to advocate for and achieve a sustainable and resilient nuclear energy infrastructure."
Amir Adnani, President and CEO of Uranium Energy Corp, stated: “We are excited to partner with the Texas Nuclear Alliance, pursuing our common goals of advancing nuclear energy, its supply chain resiliency and industry leadership. As the fastest growing U.S. uranium company, headquartered in the great state of Texas, our mission to supply uranium fuel for the generation of clean nuclear energy that powers one in five homes in the United States is central to the mission of the TNA. Our longstanding presence in Texas is testament to the state’s continued leadership for clean energy generation in America.”
About Uranium Energy Corporation:
Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in South Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. The Alliance was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, the Alliance is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
