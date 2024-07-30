New Study Explores Potential Benefits of Biophoton Generators in Alzheimer's Care
Study results shared at Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia, PA, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Recent findings from a new First Institute of All Medicines (FIAM) clinical study suggest that biophoton generators improve cognitive functions and life quality in individuals with moderate or severe Alzheimer's disease. These findings were presented July 27 during the Tech and Dementia Conference, a pre-conference event of the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) and during the AAIC conference, held from July 28 to August 1, in Philadelphia, PA.
Led by Principal Investigator Dr. Mariola Smotrys at FIAM, the study examined the effects of Ultra-High Biophoton Generators on patients with moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease. Results indicated potential improvements in cognitive functions, reflected by reducing at least five scores of Alzheimer Questionnaires, including memory, orientation, functional ability, visuospatial skills, language communication, and improved life quality of Alzheimer’s patients.
Dr. Lawrence Alpert, the study physician, shared his positive outlook on these findings. "Our previous studies and this one suggest that Biophoton generators, currently marketed as a wellness product, have a potential to address cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease. Based on my weekly examinations, I see this method could potentially enhance the quality of life for many Alzheimer’s patients in days or weeks."
The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is the most significant international meeting focused on advancing Alzheimer's and dementia research. This year’s conference gathered thousands of researchers, clinicians and care professionals from around the world to discuss the latest studies, theories and discoveries. The results of this study offered an opportunity for medical scientists and neurologists to discuss how to advance research for Alzheimer’s.
Scientists observed that biophoton generators utilize advanced technology to emit light particles (biophotons) that interact with the body’s cells, potentially promoting healing and regeneration. The success of this study represents a significant step in biophoton research and its possible implications for treating neurodegenerative diseases.
Dr. James Liu, CEO of Tesla BioHealing, Inc. stated that “the new study results encourage our organization to continue our effort to develop a safe, effective and easy-to-use product to gain regulatory approval for treating Alzheimer’s disease.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, the potential benefits of Tesla BioHealing® products. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks that clinical development activities may be delayed or unsuccessful, that products may not be approved or commercially viable and that regulatory decisions may be unfavorable. Tesla BioHealing, Inc. and the First Institute of All Medicines (FIAM) disclaim any obligation to update these statements after the date hereof except as required by law.
About the First Institute of All Medicines (FIAM)
The First Institute of All Medicines (FIAM) is a nonprofit organization focused on researching and promoting treatments for chronic diseases. FIAM is dedicated to conducting clinical studies and offering support, education and advocacy for patients with brain injuries, and their families and caregivers.
About Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Tesla BioHealing, Inc., based in Milford, Delaware, manufactures biophoton generation devices. They are committed to pioneering BioHealing technologies that enhance health and vitality through scientifically supported technology and clinical evidence. Tesla BioHealing's products aim to support the body's natural healing processes and promote overall wellness.
Contact:
For more information about the Tesla Biophoton Generator and the clinical studies, please visit www.firstallmed.org or www.teslabiohealing.com, or contact Suzanne Street, director of public relations, at suzanne.street@teslabiohealing.com or 302-265-2213.
