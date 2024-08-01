The Finalists Have Been Selected for the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Pitch Contest

The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference has announced the finalists for its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest. The four companies selected are Cactus, Building.inc, Hover City, and PropRise Beacon, each offering innovative solutions for the commercial property and self-storage industries. The finalists will pitch their ideas at the unConference in October, competing for recognition and industry exposure.