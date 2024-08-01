The Finalists Have Been Selected for the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Pitch Contest
The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference has announced the finalists for its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest. The four companies selected are Cactus, Building.inc, Hover City, and PropRise Beacon, each offering innovative solutions for the commercial property and self-storage industries. The finalists will pitch their ideas at the unConference in October, competing for recognition and industry exposure.
Columbia, MO, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference is thrilled to unveil the finalists for its highly anticipated New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest. This unique competition spotlights innovative solutions in Proptech, CRETech, and GreenTech, with a focus on the commercial property and self-storage sectors.
The Finalists:
Cactus: Simplifying investment performance analysis with intuitive tools for tracking, reporting, and investor communication. Cactus streamlines workflows and enhances transparency in real estate investment management.
Building.inc: Empowering real estate developers to raise capital and manage projects effectively. Their platform utilizes blockchain, AI, and smart contracts to optimize construction, financing, operations, and environmental impact measurement.
Hover City: Revolutionizing housing in challenging environments with lightweight, high-end tiny homes designed for rapid deployment. Hover City's modular, off-grid solutions offer a unique approach to addressing housing needs in remote and disaster-stricken areas.
PropRise Beacon: Transforming self-storage decision-making with an AI-powered analytics platform. Beacon provides comprehensive data insights, including demographics, interactive heat maps, and zoning information, to empower users with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions.
The Final Showdown:
The finalists will showcase their innovations during the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference, taking place from October 21-25. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with the finalists and learn more about their groundbreaking solutions.
The contest will culminate in a final pitch session, where attendees will vote to determine the 1st through 4th place rankings. This is an invaluable opportunity for these innovative companies to gain exposure, gather feedback, and build connections within the industry.
Tron Jordheim, the unconference organizer said, “This will be a wonderful opportunity for these new companies to showcase their products and services to a VIP group of self-storage pros.“
Matt Schneider of Building.inc said. “I am delighted to present Building, a platform for real estate data management and tokenization, at the Self Storage Hawai’i unConference. This opportunity to explore new markets and network with industry leaders will propel our startup and help us deliver our enterprise services to new real estate asset types, specifically the booming self-storage market. Thank you to all who believe in our mission of unlocking the private markets.”
Jean-Michael Diei of Proprise said, “We are so happy we are in! We would love to attend this conference, I appreciate the support so far!”
Rawad Zaki of Hover City said, “That is amazing news that we get to participate in this wonderful unconference!”
Tyler Sellars of Catcus said, “We’ve already made some great contacts form being a part of this pitch contest. We are looking forward to making more.”
About the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference:
The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference is a premier event for professionals in the self-storage and commercial real estate industries. It provides a platform for networking, education, and collaboration, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.
Media Contact:
Tron Jordheim, organizer
www.hawaiiunconference.com
