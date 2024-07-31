Ironwood Connection Becomes Official Licensed Dealer of Ultralox® Interlocking Technology in Texas
Ironwood Connection, a premier provider of high-quality stair and railing products, announces its new status as an official licensed dealer of Ultralox® Interlocking Technology. This partnership expands Ironwood's product portfolio to include Ultralox's durable, easy-to-install aluminum railing, fencing, and framing systems, enhancing their offerings to general contractors, builders, remodelers, and discerning property owners.
Houston, TX, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ironwood Connection, a premier provider of high-quality stair and railing products in Texas, announces its new status as an official licensed dealer of Ultralox® Interlocking Technology. This partnership expands Ironwood's product portfolio to include Ultralox's durable, easy-to-install aluminum railing, fencing, and framing systems, allowing Ironwood to develop comprehensive solutions for outdoor living spaces utilizing Ultralox’s aluminum product line.
"We are thrilled to bring Ultralox Aluminum Railing to our valued customers in Texas," said Fredrick Luchene, President of Ironwood Connection. "Ultralox's interlocking technology is a game-changer, providing unmatched strength and aesthetic appeal. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional products and enhancing the quality of our offering to general contractors, builders, remodelers and discerning property owners."
About Ironwood Connection
Ironwood Connection specializes in staircase remodeling, turn-key installations, custom fabrications, and a full-service safety rail program. With a dedicated team of 100 employees, Ironwood offers comprehensive stair solutions and now Ultralox aluminum railings to builders and remodelers across Texas.
As an official licensed dealer, Ironwood Connection will provide comprehensive support to customers, from product selection to expert installation. Builders and contractors can now access Ultralox's cutting-edge railing systems through Ironwood Connection’s extensive distribution network across Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
About Ultralox
Ultralox® Interlocking Technology manufactures premium powder-coated aluminum picket and glass railing systems. Designed for low-maintenance living, Ultralox railings are durable, recyclable, and backed by a 20-year limited warranty, meeting most commercial and residential building codes across the US.
Ultralox Aluminum Railing Highlights:
Innovative Interlocking Technology: Ensures a secure, seamless fit, reducing installation time and increasing overall stability.
Low Maintenance: Resistant to rust and corrosion, requiring minimal upkeep.
Versatile Design Options: Available in a variety of styles and colors to complement any architectural aesthetic.
Eco-Friendly Materials: Made from recyclable aluminum, contributing to sustainable building practices.
For more information, please visit Ironwood Connection or Ultralox.
"We are thrilled to bring Ultralox Aluminum Railing to our valued customers in Texas," said Fredrick Luchene, President of Ironwood Connection. "Ultralox's interlocking technology is a game-changer, providing unmatched strength and aesthetic appeal. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional products and enhancing the quality of our offering to general contractors, builders, remodelers and discerning property owners."
About Ironwood Connection
Ironwood Connection specializes in staircase remodeling, turn-key installations, custom fabrications, and a full-service safety rail program. With a dedicated team of 100 employees, Ironwood offers comprehensive stair solutions and now Ultralox aluminum railings to builders and remodelers across Texas.
As an official licensed dealer, Ironwood Connection will provide comprehensive support to customers, from product selection to expert installation. Builders and contractors can now access Ultralox's cutting-edge railing systems through Ironwood Connection’s extensive distribution network across Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
About Ultralox
Ultralox® Interlocking Technology manufactures premium powder-coated aluminum picket and glass railing systems. Designed for low-maintenance living, Ultralox railings are durable, recyclable, and backed by a 20-year limited warranty, meeting most commercial and residential building codes across the US.
Ultralox Aluminum Railing Highlights:
Innovative Interlocking Technology: Ensures a secure, seamless fit, reducing installation time and increasing overall stability.
Low Maintenance: Resistant to rust and corrosion, requiring minimal upkeep.
Versatile Design Options: Available in a variety of styles and colors to complement any architectural aesthetic.
Eco-Friendly Materials: Made from recyclable aluminum, contributing to sustainable building practices.
For more information, please visit Ironwood Connection or Ultralox.
Contact
Ultralox (Division of AZEK Co)Contact
Erik Borgstrom
651-308-7036
ultralox.com
Erik Borgstrom
651-308-7036
ultralox.com
Multimedia
Categories