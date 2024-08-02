Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Innovative, Patented Non-Invasive Brain Treatment Technology
Silver Scott Mines will be acquiring the assets of AddBrain, Inc.’s technology. It has been used to treat Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s and Suicidal Depression with excellent results. There are ongoing clinical trials in Canada.
Hutchinson Island, FL, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (Pink Sheets: SILS), a holding company focused on burgeoning healthcare and digital technologies, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire substantially all the assets of AddBrain, Inc., of British Columbia, Canada.
This letter of intent marks Silver Scott’s new direction into healthcare. AddBrain Inc.’s patented non-invasive device is designed to target specific regions of the affected brain while leaving healthy areas untouched.
The company has developed an innovative mapping tool that enables physicians, particularly neurologists and psychiatrists, to accurately map brain activity and configure the device to deliver treatment solely to the affected brain regions.
The device can be used in the doctor’s office or at the patient’s home with minimal training required.
The product is currently being tested in clinical trials in Canada. The founder, of AddBrain, Inc., will continue to hold the rights to the product in Canada and will pursue approval for the product in that country. Silver Scott Mines, Inc., will establish a majority owned subsidiary, Neuropoint, Inc. to finalize and develop the market for AddBrain Inc.’s technology in the United States and abroad.
Stuart Fine, President of Silver Scott Mines, stated, "This is the beginning of the company’s transformation into a diversified healthcare company. We continue to look for innovative companies, products and businesses that we can leverage our managerial, marketing and overall business experience to grow into valuable operations that can help improve people’s lives.”
Dorian Aur, CEO of AddBrain, Inc., added, “When I spoke with Stuart Fine, he immediately got the impact this device could have on hundreds of thousands of lives. My personal experience inspired me to develop this product and having a company come in to support that vision was extremely important to me. Over time, this device will help so many people live better lives and that is what is most important to me.”
About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Is a holding company with several digital assets currently being held. The company is adding healthcare technology and health focused businesses with a focus on improving overall health or current health conditions. Our tagline is, Better Health Becomes You.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Contact
Stuart Fine
908-477-7802
https://www.silverscottmines.com
