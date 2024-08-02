"Beyond The Green" Podcast to Partner with Verrilli's Bakery on 9/11 to Show Appreciation and Support for Local Firefighters
Morristown HS Alumni Pair Up to Help Recognize The Firefighters and First Responders Who Are Dedicated to Their Community
Morristown, NJ, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Verrilli's Bakery, a cherished institution in Morristown, is proud to announce a special partnership with Sleeping Bear Productions' "Beyond The Green" podcast. Together, they will be delivering pizza and donuts to the firehouses in Morristown, Morris Township, and Morris Plains, NJ on September 11.
This initiative is a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and dedication of our local firefighters. As our community comes together to remember the events of September 11, 2001, Verrilli's Bakery and "Beyond The Green" aim to show their appreciation and support for those who risk their lives to keep us safe.
Peter and Sotiri "Terry" Barbounis, the dynamic brothers and Morristown HS Alumni behind "Beyond The Green," will be on hand to join in the deliveries and personally thank the firefighters for their service. "This is a small way for us to give back to the heroes in our community," said Peter Barbounis. "We hope this gesture conveys our deep gratitude for their unwavering commitment."
Verrilli's Bakery, known for its delicious baked goods and pizza, has been a staple in Morristown since 1898, serving the community with passion and pride. Owner Kristi Dimogerodakis, also a MHS Alum stated, "We are honored to partner with the Barbounis brothers and their podcast to recognize the incredible efforts of our local firehouses. It's a privilege to give back to those who give so much."
Upon hearing about this initiative, Morris Township Fire Chief Michael Nunn gave the following statement, "The Morris Township Fire Department is deeply grateful for the generous donation made by Verrilli's Bakery and The Beyond The Green Podcast. This heartfelt contribution is a testament to the bravery and dedication of our local firefighters and serves as a powerful reminder of the community's unwavering support. The Morris Township Fire Department extends its heartfelt thanks to Verrilli's Bakery and The Beyond The Green Podcast for their remarkable generosity and support for our Firefighters."
The deliveries will take place throughout the day on September 11, ensuring that every firehouse in Morristown, Morris Township, and Morris Plains receives a special delivery.
