xZactly.ai Announces Strategic Partnership with DXA Group to Further Accelerate Revenue Growth and Increase Valuation for AI Start-Up Businesses
New York, NY, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- xZactly.ai, a business acceleration firm for artificial intelligence, machine learning and related start-up and high growth companies is excited to announce a strategic partnership with DXA Group, a full services virtual accounting firm whose mission is to assist small and start-up businesses in excelling in the business ventures.
This partnership aims to enhance business intelligence, operational efficiency, financial acumen, and increased customer engagement that supports increased revenue growth, overall business success and long-term business valuation.
To kickstart this partnership, xZactly.ai and DXA Group will host a joint webinar to discuss the critical areas of financial success for early stage and high-growth artificial intelligence and SaaS related businesses. The webinar will focus on illustrating the importance for Founders, Financial Leaders and Sales Executives to be able to properly structure, fully understand and successfully interpret the key dat that underlies their business. The partnership will focus on four key areas:
1. Enhanced Analytics: xZactl.ai's extensive business acumen, deeper insights into financial data, helping to uncover trends, anomalies and opportunities that traditional methods might miss. These improved financial analytics can lead to more accurate forecasting, better risk management, and enhanced decisions-making capabilities.
2. The partnership will help businesses streamline processes. which result in faster services delivery and in turn reduce costs.
3. Deliver World Class Financial and Accounting Solutions: With DXA Group's US-based finance and accounting team (an accounting department on wheels) combined with xZactly.ai's business expertise client swill gain new insights on how to drive business growth and achieve business objectives faster and more profitably than ever before.
4. Innovation and Growth: The collaborations fosters a culture of innovation, encouraging the development of new services and solutions that drive client growth. Clients benefit from access to the latest business strategies and methodologies, helping the stay ahead in a rapidly evolving business landscape.
"Partnering with DXA Group provides tremendous additional value for xZactly.ai's clients, partners and portfolio companies, and represents and first step in further expansion of or capabilities," said Stu Gold, Managing Partner of xZactly.ai. "Having already been working with DXA Group to support a number of clients, this official collaboration will allow us to extend our financial support capabilities focused on delivering accelerate revenue growth and overall increased business valuation for the early stage and high-growth businesses we work with."
Alexandra Davis, Managing Principal of DXA Group added, "We are thrilled to join forces with xZactly.ai Our combined strengths will unlock new opportunities for business to harness the power of DXA's financial analytics and reporting capabilities with xZactly.ai's strategic planning and execution, leading to smarter, more efficient and more profitable operations."
xZacty.ai and DXA Group will conduct finance and accounting focused webinars as well as financial oriented post on LinkedIn and other respective websites. Announcements will be posted on LinkedIn for interested parties to register for the webinars.
About xZactly.ai
xZactlly.ai is a global business acceleration and revenue growth firm working with artificial intelligence and machine learning related businesses with a focused on personalized, high-impact strategies, xZactly.ai helps businesses, unlock their full potential by enhancing data analytics, optimizing operational efficiency, and revolutionizing customer engagement.
Our team of experts collaborates closely with clients to develop tailored solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities within their industries. By combining deep technical expertise with commitment to excellence, xZactly.ai empowers business to achieve accelerated growth, improved decision-making, and sustainable competitive advantage.
About DXA Group
DAX Group is a premier accounting firm providing fractional accounting , bookkeeping. Controller and CFO services for startups and small businesses. DXA, can best be described as "an accounting department on wheels" that provides world class services that you would expect from a major firm, leveraging its US-based resources. With DXA you pay only for what you need, when you need it. DXA's commitment to innovation and excellence, helps organizations navigate the digital landscape and achieve their business objective quickly and at a competitive cost.
