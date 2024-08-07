L'Effervescence Redefines Sustainable Dining with Second Impact Report

L'Effervescence, Tokyo's renowned fine-dining French restaurant, recently released its comprehensive 2023 Impact Report. This second edition of the report underscores the restaurant's progress toward its goal of becoming a regenerative establishment by 2030. As the first restaurant in Japan to publish a detailed impact report, L'Effervescence continues demonstrating its commitment to transparency, environmental stewardship and setting new benchmarks in industry leadership.