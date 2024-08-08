New Principled Technologies Study Demonstrates Performance and Value from Upgrading to Google Cloud N4 Instances Featuring 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable
Compared to older N1 instances, N4 instances delivered up to twice the Java server-side performance and up to twice the performance per dollar.
Durham, NC, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For organizations using Java to develop critical applications, secure transactions, or work with machine learning models, choosing the right cloud instance can help maximize performance and value. With stronger Java performance, businesses can improve user experiences and require fewer instances for their workloads, among other benefits. When Principled Technologies (PT) tested Google Cloud N4 instances featuring 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and N1 instances featuring 1st Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, they found that the newer instances boosted server-side performance by up to two times. This improvement also translated to a better value, with up to twice the performance per dollar.
According to the PT test report, “For Java workloads, the Google Cloud instance type you choose can affect productivity and profitability. Our Java server test results indicate that N4 instances enabled by 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors delivered up to twice Java throughput under response time at 16, 32, and 64 vCPU counts versus N1 instances with 1st Gen Intel Xeon processors. These performance gains lead to N4 instances delivering a better value, with up to double the performance per dollar on 16 and 64 vCPU instances. With an instance that can process more OPS at a better value, your company could provide a more satisfying experience for users, reduce Java workloads onto fewer instances, and grow your business.”
For more information, read the report at https://facts.pt/tfNsf4Z or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/Q8x2Ofg.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
According to the PT test report, “For Java workloads, the Google Cloud instance type you choose can affect productivity and profitability. Our Java server test results indicate that N4 instances enabled by 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors delivered up to twice Java throughput under response time at 16, 32, and 64 vCPU counts versus N1 instances with 1st Gen Intel Xeon processors. These performance gains lead to N4 instances delivering a better value, with up to double the performance per dollar on 16 and 64 vCPU instances. With an instance that can process more OPS at a better value, your company could provide a more satisfying experience for users, reduce Java workloads onto fewer instances, and grow your business.”
For more information, read the report at https://facts.pt/tfNsf4Z or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/Q8x2Ofg.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Categories