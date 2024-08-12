Hodson PI Adopts Sensory Room at OC Ronald McDonald House, Launches Employee Volunteer Program
Hodson PI Adopts Sensory Room at Orange County Ronald McDonald House with $10,000 Donation, Launches Paid Volunteer Program for Employees.
Temecula, CA, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hodson PI LLC is proud to announce its recent adoption of a sensory room at the Orange County Ronald McDonald House, supported by a generous $10,000 donation. The sensory room will provide a calming and therapeutic space for children with autism and other sensory processing challenges, ensuring that all families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House have access to the supportive environment they need.
Justin D. Hodson CPI, President of Hodson PI, recently toured the beautiful facility, where he was deeply moved by the work being done to support families in need. "Seeing firsthand the difference that the Ronald McDonald House makes in the lives of these families was inspiring," said Justin Hodson. "We're thrilled to deepen our relationship with this incredible organization and explore more ways we can contribute through volunteer efforts."
In addition to the adoption of the sensory room, Hodson PI has implemented a new company policy allowing all employees to be paid for up to 8 service hours dedicated to the Orange County Ronald McDonald House and other nonprofit organizations. This initiative reflects Hodson PI's commitment to fostering a culture of giving back and making a positive impact in the communities where its employees live and work.
"We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting those in need," added Hodson. "By empowering our employees to volunteer their time, we hope to contribute to meaningful change and strengthen our ties with organizations like the Ronald McDonald House."
Hodson PI looks forward to continuing its partnership with the Orange County Ronald McDonald House and exploring new avenues for collaboration. As the company grows, so does its commitment to making a difference in the lives of those it serves.
For more information about Hodson PI's community initiatives or to learn more about the services offered, please visit www.hodsonpi.com.
Contact
Hodson P.I., LLCContact
Justin Hodson
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
