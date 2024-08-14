Local Private Investigator to Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies to Temecula Valley Children
Termecula, CA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hodson PI, a leading professional investigations firm in Temecula, is excited to announce a special community event aimed at supporting local families and children as they prepare for the new school year. On August 20, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Hodson PI will be distributing 100 free backpacks filled with essential school supplies to any child in need.
The backpack giveaway will take place in the parking lot of Hodson PI’s office, located at 27226 Via Industria, Temecula, CA. This initiative is part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and ensuring that every child in the Temecula Valley area has the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.
Justin Hodson, President of Hodson PI, knows firsthand what it’s like to face the challenges of going to school unprepared. “I grew up in a household where we couldn’t always afford the basic supplies for school,” Hodson shared. “I remember the anxiety and stress that comes with starting the school year without the right tools. That’s why this event is so important to me personally—I want to make sure that every child in our community has what they need to start the school year with confidence.”
Justin, along with his dedicated team, will be on-site to personally distribute the backpacks and meet with families. “Education is the foundation of our children’s future, and we want to do our part to ensure that every student has what they need to start the school year off right,” said Hodson. “We’re proud to support our community in this small way and look forward to seeing many smiling faces on August 20th.”
The event is open to all children in the Temecula Valley area on a first-come, first-served basis. Supplies are limited, so families are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they receive a backpack.
For more information about the event, please contact Alison Peacock at Hodson PI at (714) 646-4545 or visit our website at www.hodsonpi.com.
About Hodson PI, LLC
Hodson PI, LLC is a professional investigations firm based in Temecula, CA, providing a wide range of investigative services including surveillance, social media investigations, claims assistance, and more. With a commitment to excellence and integrity, Hodson PI has earned a reputation for delivering top-notch investigative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.
The backpack giveaway will take place in the parking lot of Hodson PI’s office, located at 27226 Via Industria, Temecula, CA. This initiative is part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and ensuring that every child in the Temecula Valley area has the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.
Justin Hodson, President of Hodson PI, knows firsthand what it’s like to face the challenges of going to school unprepared. “I grew up in a household where we couldn’t always afford the basic supplies for school,” Hodson shared. “I remember the anxiety and stress that comes with starting the school year without the right tools. That’s why this event is so important to me personally—I want to make sure that every child in our community has what they need to start the school year with confidence.”
Justin, along with his dedicated team, will be on-site to personally distribute the backpacks and meet with families. “Education is the foundation of our children’s future, and we want to do our part to ensure that every student has what they need to start the school year off right,” said Hodson. “We’re proud to support our community in this small way and look forward to seeing many smiling faces on August 20th.”
The event is open to all children in the Temecula Valley area on a first-come, first-served basis. Supplies are limited, so families are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they receive a backpack.
For more information about the event, please contact Alison Peacock at Hodson PI at (714) 646-4545 or visit our website at www.hodsonpi.com.
About Hodson PI, LLC
Hodson PI, LLC is a professional investigations firm based in Temecula, CA, providing a wide range of investigative services including surveillance, social media investigations, claims assistance, and more. With a commitment to excellence and integrity, Hodson PI has earned a reputation for delivering top-notch investigative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.
Contact
Hodson P.I., LLCContact
Alison Peacock
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
Alison Peacock
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
Categories