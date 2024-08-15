Jaisda Expands Global Workforce to Help Startups and Growing SMBs Turn Ideas Into Intellectual Property
Jaisda, a custom software development company based in Tysons, VA, has expanded its global workforce in India, The Philippines, and Vietnam to better serve startups and SMBs. Specializing in web and mobile development with AI services, Jaisda turns ideas into intellectual property. With 30 years of combined experience, the executive team ensures seamless project transitions and delivers high-performance applications across industries, on time and within budget.
Tysons, VA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jaisda, a premier custom software development company based in Tysons, Virginia, is proud to announce its specialized services in Web and Mobile Development, powered by cutting-edge AI technology. With a proven track record of helping startups and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) transform innovative ideas into valuable intellectual property, Jaisda is committed to increasing productivity and efficiency through automation and integrated, one-stop mobile and web solutions.
In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, recently funded startups and rapidly growing SMBs face unique challenges. Whether they’ve had past experiences with service providers who lacked the expertise or care, or they’re seeking to expedite their product's time to market, Jaisda is here to address these needs with precision and care. Our team specializes in creating mobile and web applications that are built right the first time—no redos, no setbacks—using an architecture that can scale to millions of users.
Jaisda is at the forefront of integrating AI into custom software solutions, offering unparalleled capabilities that drive innovation and efficiency. Their AI services include:
Advanced Chatbots: They build intelligent chatbots using state-of-the-art Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Anthropic Claude. For businesses with specific needs, they fine-tune open-source LLMs like LLaMA or BERT and train them on your private dataset, creating a bespoke chatbot that understands your unique business context.
Semantic Search: Leveraging AI and Elasticsearch, they create powerful semantic search engines that understand the intent behind user queries, delivering more accurate and relevant results. This is particularly valuable for businesses looking to enhance their internal search capabilities or provide better user experiences on their platforms.
Predictive Analytics: By applying machine learning models, they help businesses predict trends, customer behavior, and market dynamics. These insights allow for data-driven decision-making, improving strategic planning and operational efficiency.
Personalization Engines: They develop AI-driven recommendation systems that personalize user experiences based on individual preferences and behavior, driving engagement and conversion rates.
Process Automation: Their AI-powered automation solutions streamline manual and repeatable tasks, reducing operational costs and freeing up your team to focus on more strategic initiatives.
These AI applications, combined with their expertise in custom software development, enable Jaisda to deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of their clients.
What sets Jaisda apart is their ability to leverage both onshore and offshore development teams. This allows them to pass significant cost savings to their clients without compromising on quality. With a deep understanding of the budget constraints that small businesses often face, they work diligently to maximize performance within their financial limits. As their clients grow, they scale alongside them, supporting their journey to becoming industry leaders and even unicorns.
Their global workforce, comprising skilled professionals in India, the Philippines, and Vietnam, enables them to scale quickly to meet project demands. They understand the challenges associated with switching service providers, and with over 30 years of combined experience, their team has expertly managed numerous project transitions across both public and private sectors, including banking and finance, healthcare, and hospitality. They’ve developed robust transition procedures to minimize disruption and ensure a seamless handover of ongoing projects.
“Our focus on delivering high-performance, scalable applications—on time and within budget—has made Jaisda the go-to solution for startups and SMBs seeking a trusted partner in software development. We’re proud to have earned the trust of businesses across various industries, and we remain committed to driving their success,” said Paul Tran, CEO of Jaisda.
If you’re ready to take your business to the next level with custom software solutions that drive growth and efficiency, visit their website at www.jaisda.com. Schedule a free consultation appointment, use their contact form, or send them an email at info@jaisda.com to learn more about how Jaisda can transform your ideas into reality.
About Jaisda
Jaisda is a custom software development company specializing in Web and Mobile Development with AI services. Based in Tysons, Virginia, Jaisda serves startups and SMBs worldwide, helping them turn ideas into scalable, high-performance solutions. With a dedicated team of experts across the globe, Jaisda delivers quality, efficiency, and innovation to clients looking to make their mark in the digital world.
In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, recently funded startups and rapidly growing SMBs face unique challenges. Whether they’ve had past experiences with service providers who lacked the expertise or care, or they’re seeking to expedite their product's time to market, Jaisda is here to address these needs with precision and care. Our team specializes in creating mobile and web applications that are built right the first time—no redos, no setbacks—using an architecture that can scale to millions of users.
Jaisda is at the forefront of integrating AI into custom software solutions, offering unparalleled capabilities that drive innovation and efficiency. Their AI services include:
Advanced Chatbots: They build intelligent chatbots using state-of-the-art Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Anthropic Claude. For businesses with specific needs, they fine-tune open-source LLMs like LLaMA or BERT and train them on your private dataset, creating a bespoke chatbot that understands your unique business context.
Semantic Search: Leveraging AI and Elasticsearch, they create powerful semantic search engines that understand the intent behind user queries, delivering more accurate and relevant results. This is particularly valuable for businesses looking to enhance their internal search capabilities or provide better user experiences on their platforms.
Predictive Analytics: By applying machine learning models, they help businesses predict trends, customer behavior, and market dynamics. These insights allow for data-driven decision-making, improving strategic planning and operational efficiency.
Personalization Engines: They develop AI-driven recommendation systems that personalize user experiences based on individual preferences and behavior, driving engagement and conversion rates.
Process Automation: Their AI-powered automation solutions streamline manual and repeatable tasks, reducing operational costs and freeing up your team to focus on more strategic initiatives.
These AI applications, combined with their expertise in custom software development, enable Jaisda to deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of their clients.
What sets Jaisda apart is their ability to leverage both onshore and offshore development teams. This allows them to pass significant cost savings to their clients without compromising on quality. With a deep understanding of the budget constraints that small businesses often face, they work diligently to maximize performance within their financial limits. As their clients grow, they scale alongside them, supporting their journey to becoming industry leaders and even unicorns.
Their global workforce, comprising skilled professionals in India, the Philippines, and Vietnam, enables them to scale quickly to meet project demands. They understand the challenges associated with switching service providers, and with over 30 years of combined experience, their team has expertly managed numerous project transitions across both public and private sectors, including banking and finance, healthcare, and hospitality. They’ve developed robust transition procedures to minimize disruption and ensure a seamless handover of ongoing projects.
“Our focus on delivering high-performance, scalable applications—on time and within budget—has made Jaisda the go-to solution for startups and SMBs seeking a trusted partner in software development. We’re proud to have earned the trust of businesses across various industries, and we remain committed to driving their success,” said Paul Tran, CEO of Jaisda.
If you’re ready to take your business to the next level with custom software solutions that drive growth and efficiency, visit their website at www.jaisda.com. Schedule a free consultation appointment, use their contact form, or send them an email at info@jaisda.com to learn more about how Jaisda can transform your ideas into reality.
About Jaisda
Jaisda is a custom software development company specializing in Web and Mobile Development with AI services. Based in Tysons, Virginia, Jaisda serves startups and SMBs worldwide, helping them turn ideas into scalable, high-performance solutions. With a dedicated team of experts across the globe, Jaisda delivers quality, efficiency, and innovation to clients looking to make their mark in the digital world.
Contact
Jaisda, LLCContact
Paul Tran
202-486-0441
https://www.jaisda.com
Paul Tran
202-486-0441
https://www.jaisda.com
Categories