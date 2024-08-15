Jaisda Expands Global Workforce to Help Startups and Growing SMBs Turn Ideas Into Intellectual Property

Jaisda, a custom software development company based in Tysons, VA, has expanded its global workforce in India, The Philippines, and Vietnam to better serve startups and SMBs. Specializing in web and mobile development with AI services, Jaisda turns ideas into intellectual property. With 30 years of combined experience, the executive team ensures seamless project transitions and delivers high-performance applications across industries, on time and within budget.