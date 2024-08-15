GoPhrazy Reinvents Media Localization with a Culture - First Approach
Bringing Multilingual Dubbing, Voice Over, Subtitling, and Captioning to New Heights Through the Lens of Culture
London, United Kingdom, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GoPhrazy, the world's fastest-growing media localization service provider, is transforming the way content is adapted for global audiences by placing culture at the forefront of its linguistic services. Through AI technology and innovative process design in multilingual dubbing, voice over, and subtitling, GoPhrazy is revolutionizing the traditional approach to localization by applying cultural markers that resonate deeply with foreign viewers. As the demand for localized content continues to rise, the importance of cultural accuracy has never been more critical. GoPhrazy understands that localization is more than just translating words - it's about conveying context and meaning to make content feel native to a foreign audience. This approach goes beyond language, delving into the subtleties of tone, image, symbols, and more, ensuring that audiovisual media is not simply understood but also authentically experienced by non-native viewers of different cultures around the globe.
A New Standard in Media Localization
GoPhrazy's unique methodology incorporates cultural markers that are often overlooked in the conventional localization approach. These markers include tone, which can convey different emotions depending on the culture, along with images and colors, which may have varied meanings across regions. Symbols, religious and political references, gender, food and dietary habits are also carefully considered, ensuring that content aligns with the cultural values and practices of the target audience. For instance, a humorous scene in one culture might rely on specific idiomatic expressions or puns that do not translate directly. GoPhrazy's team of cultural experts and linguists work collaboratively to adapt such scenes, preserving the humor while making it relevant and engaging for a foreign audience. Similarly, the sequence of information may be adjusted to align with the cultural norms of how stories are told and consumed across different cultures.
Pioneering Technology Meets Cultural Expertise
GoPhrazy leverages an advanced AI technology along with a human expertise and unmatched localization processes to deliver a native, superior viewer experience. Dubbing does not only match the lip movement and tone, but above all ensures that voice actors are selected based on their ability to authentically represent the cultural background of the character. This attention to detail extends to subtitling and captioning, where linguistic nuances and cultural references are meticulously applied. "At GoPhrazy, we believe that content should not only speak the language of its audience but above all connect with it on an emotional level," says Nick Ivanov, CEO of GoPhrazy. "Our focus on cultural markers is what sets us apart in the industry. We don't just translate; we culturally adapt content so that it captures the hearts and minds of viewers around the world."
Expanding Global Reach
GoPhrazy's cultural approach to localization is empowering content creators, broadcasters, video game companies, ad agencies, e-learning and streaming platforms to reach new markets with confidence. By ensuring that content is culturally relevant, GoPhrazy is helping organizations build stronger connections with their audiences, leading to higher engagement and viewer satisfaction.
About GoPhrazy
GoPhrazy is a culture -first media localization company specializing in multilingual dubbing, voice over, subtitling, and captioning services for the global market. With a commitment to cultural accuracy, GoPhrazy ensures that content is authentically adapted for foreign audiences, enhancing viewer engagement and satisfaction. The company serves a wide range of industries, including entertainment, advertising, education, technology, and corporate communications.
For more information, please visit www.gophrazy.com.
Contact
Rada Ilieva
+44 73 8849 8364
Marketing localization expert
+44 73 8849 8364
Marketing localization expert
