Highline Classics Has Been Recognized with the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies Award from the Portland Business Journal
Portland, OR, August 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HighLine Classics is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the Portland Business Journal as one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies. This prestigious award reflects the relentless dedication of our talented team, the exceptional quality of our restorations, and our steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction.
Specializing in the restoration and sale of classic Ford Broncos, HighLine Classics builds these iconic vehicles from the ground up, featuring new Ford Racing Coyote 5.0 engines, new bodies, luxurious heated leather interiors, and countless other high-end upgrades. The result is some of the finest Bronco restorations in the world, with prices starting at $189,000.
For more information on our builds, including detailed specifications and pricing, please visit our website at www.highlineclassics.com. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @HighLineClassics to stay updated on our latest projects and company news.
Josh Dougherty
(503) 358-0668
https://www.highlineclassics.com/
