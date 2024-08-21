Evidence-Based Advanced Wound Care Clinic Coming Soon

SAAK Health Neighborhood Specialty Care has partnered with Shared Health Services, a leader in compliance-focused wound care, to open a new Wound Care Clinic in Brookfield, WI. This clinic will be dedicated to healing wounds that are particularly difficult to heal. The Wound Care Clinic and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at SAAK Health will offer the most comprehensive, modern, and compassionate wound care available.