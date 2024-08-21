KDrama Tours Launches to Offer Immersive Korean Drama Travel Experiences Amidst Global Hallyu Wave
Allentown, PA, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- KDrama Tours proudly announces its official launch as the premier tour company exclusively offering immersive experiences for fans of Korean dramas, capitalizing on the global phenomenon known as the "Hallyu Wave." With the rapid growth in international viewership of K-Dramas, KDrama Tours provides a unique opportunity for fans to explore iconic filming locations, immerse themselves in Korean culture, and experience the sites where stories that have captured hearts around the world were created.
About the Hallyu Wave
The "Hallyu Wave," or "Korean Wave," refers to the global popularity of South Korean culture, including K-Pop, fashion, beauty, and wellness, and even cuisine. Over the past decade, the Hallyu Wave has grown exponentially. In recent years with the availability to watch K-Dramas on streaming services such as Netflix, Korean dramas are continuing the charge. Recent statistics show that international viewership of Korean dramas has increased by over 200% in the past five years, with streaming platforms reporting millions of hours watched worldwide. Popular series like Crash Landing on You, Squid Game, and recently Queen of Tears have become global sensations, attracting dedicated fan bases from Asia to the Americas and Europe.
About KDrama Tours
KDrama Tours specializes in crafting curated travel experiences that bring fans directly to the heart of their beloved K-Dramas. From visiting picturesque locations of romantic scenes to exploring the bustling streets featured in thrilling sequences, each tour is designed to transport participants into the world of Korean dramas. Highlights of the tours include guided visits to famous filming spots alongside traditional Korean cultural experiences, plus an appropriate time to explore, shop, and dine on your own.
"The global growth of K-Dramas has been nothing short of remarkable, and we are thrilled to launch KDrama Tours to bring fans even closer to the stories they love," said Steven Simao, Founder and CEO of KDrama Tours. "We noticed there were various companies offering day trips focused on Korean Dramas, but intentionally created our tour company to be more immersive for true fans. Our tours offer more than just sightseeing – they are a way to connect with the stories, characters, and culture that make K-Dramas so special."
KDrama Tours also plans to promote various cruises which visit ports in Korea offering exclusive K-Drama themed shore excursions in the Korean ports for guests booked via KDrama Tours.
About our Founder and CEO Steven Simao
Traveling internationally for the first time with his high school Spanish class and cruising at the early age of 14, Steve has always had a love for exploring new destinations and connecting with people all around the world. Steve put his passion to work and is a travel industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, holding various sales and marketing leadership positions within the cruise industry throughout his career. The concept for the tour company came from his own recent personal love for watching Korean dramas and a personal desire to visit filming sites he saw in some of his favorite shows.
KDrama Tours, Always By Your Side
- Authentic Filming Location Visits: Step into the world of your favorite K-Dramas by visiting the actual locations where unforgettable scenes were filmed.
- Cultural Immersion: Experience authentic Korean culture through traditional food, attire, customs, and activities designed to deepen your connection to the dramas.
- Partnership with Golden Tour Korea, a female owned and operated destination management company based in Seoul that has over 15 years of experience crafting local Korean experiences for their guests.
- Commitment to Personal Service: We aim to delivery a high quality experience before and during the tour experience.
Booking and Information
KDrama Tours offers a range of tours for solo travelers, couples, friend groups, and family groups. Groups larger than 10 may request exclusive departures with customizable options to suit individual preferences.
Initial tours that are offered include a “Queen of Tears” themed tour in Germany visiting Frankfurt, Berlin, and Potdam; a “Lovely Runner” tour in Korea primarily focused on K-drama sites in Seoul; and a “Welcome to Samdal-ri” tour which includes sites in both Jeju and Seoul. These three dramas were chosen because of their recent popularity amongst viewers.
Additional tours are currently being developed including a mainland course which will visit Seoul & Busan and an island course, visiting Seoul & Jeju Island.
To learn more about KDrama Tours and book your next adventure, visit their website or call 1-855-4KDRAMA. Follow them on social media (Instagram, Facebook X, LinkedIn) for the latest updates, tour announcements, and K-Drama news.
Media Contact:
Steven Kona Simao, Founder/CEO
KDrama Tours
Email: ssimao@kdramatours.com
Phone: +1 425-314-5906 (Media Inquiries Only)
+1 855-4KDRAMA (Consumers)
Website: www.kdramatours.com
About the Hallyu Wave
The "Hallyu Wave," or "Korean Wave," refers to the global popularity of South Korean culture, including K-Pop, fashion, beauty, and wellness, and even cuisine. Over the past decade, the Hallyu Wave has grown exponentially. In recent years with the availability to watch K-Dramas on streaming services such as Netflix, Korean dramas are continuing the charge. Recent statistics show that international viewership of Korean dramas has increased by over 200% in the past five years, with streaming platforms reporting millions of hours watched worldwide. Popular series like Crash Landing on You, Squid Game, and recently Queen of Tears have become global sensations, attracting dedicated fan bases from Asia to the Americas and Europe.
About KDrama Tours
KDrama Tours specializes in crafting curated travel experiences that bring fans directly to the heart of their beloved K-Dramas. From visiting picturesque locations of romantic scenes to exploring the bustling streets featured in thrilling sequences, each tour is designed to transport participants into the world of Korean dramas. Highlights of the tours include guided visits to famous filming spots alongside traditional Korean cultural experiences, plus an appropriate time to explore, shop, and dine on your own.
"The global growth of K-Dramas has been nothing short of remarkable, and we are thrilled to launch KDrama Tours to bring fans even closer to the stories they love," said Steven Simao, Founder and CEO of KDrama Tours. "We noticed there were various companies offering day trips focused on Korean Dramas, but intentionally created our tour company to be more immersive for true fans. Our tours offer more than just sightseeing – they are a way to connect with the stories, characters, and culture that make K-Dramas so special."
KDrama Tours also plans to promote various cruises which visit ports in Korea offering exclusive K-Drama themed shore excursions in the Korean ports for guests booked via KDrama Tours.
About our Founder and CEO Steven Simao
Traveling internationally for the first time with his high school Spanish class and cruising at the early age of 14, Steve has always had a love for exploring new destinations and connecting with people all around the world. Steve put his passion to work and is a travel industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, holding various sales and marketing leadership positions within the cruise industry throughout his career. The concept for the tour company came from his own recent personal love for watching Korean dramas and a personal desire to visit filming sites he saw in some of his favorite shows.
KDrama Tours, Always By Your Side
- Authentic Filming Location Visits: Step into the world of your favorite K-Dramas by visiting the actual locations where unforgettable scenes were filmed.
- Cultural Immersion: Experience authentic Korean culture through traditional food, attire, customs, and activities designed to deepen your connection to the dramas.
- Partnership with Golden Tour Korea, a female owned and operated destination management company based in Seoul that has over 15 years of experience crafting local Korean experiences for their guests.
- Commitment to Personal Service: We aim to delivery a high quality experience before and during the tour experience.
Booking and Information
KDrama Tours offers a range of tours for solo travelers, couples, friend groups, and family groups. Groups larger than 10 may request exclusive departures with customizable options to suit individual preferences.
Initial tours that are offered include a “Queen of Tears” themed tour in Germany visiting Frankfurt, Berlin, and Potdam; a “Lovely Runner” tour in Korea primarily focused on K-drama sites in Seoul; and a “Welcome to Samdal-ri” tour which includes sites in both Jeju and Seoul. These three dramas were chosen because of their recent popularity amongst viewers.
Additional tours are currently being developed including a mainland course which will visit Seoul & Busan and an island course, visiting Seoul & Jeju Island.
To learn more about KDrama Tours and book your next adventure, visit their website or call 1-855-4KDRAMA. Follow them on social media (Instagram, Facebook X, LinkedIn) for the latest updates, tour announcements, and K-Drama news.
Media Contact:
Steven Kona Simao, Founder/CEO
KDrama Tours
Email: ssimao@kdramatours.com
Phone: +1 425-314-5906 (Media Inquiries Only)
+1 855-4KDRAMA (Consumers)
Website: www.kdramatours.com
Contact
KDrama ToursContact
Steven K Simao
425-314-5906
kdramatours.com
Steven K Simao
425-314-5906
kdramatours.com
Multimedia
KDrama Tours Logo
Viewers of Korean Dramas will instantly recognize the umbrella featured in their logo, which is symbolic in K-dramas with caring, concern, and love. This is how they see their customers.
Categories