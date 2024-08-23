New Family Feature Film Starring Jeremy London
New Feature film Starring Jeremy London uses local middle school kids for cast.
Hartford, CT, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Danny LeGare Unveils Heartwarming Family Film "Spirit of Friendship" Featuring Jeremy London (Mallrats, 7th Heaven, Party of 5).
Synopsis:
"Spirit of Friendship" follows Billy, a middle school boy who is struggling with the recent loss of his mother. Alongside his five close friends, Billy embarks on a heartfelt journey to reconnect with her spirit. Despite their best efforts, their attempts are initially fruitless. It is only when Billy meets Leonard, an elderly man mourning his own loss in the cemetery, that his outlook begins to shift. A profound friendship develops between them, leading Billy to profound insights about love, the universe, and the ways we remain connected to those we lose. Through his relationship with Leonard, Billy learns to embrace the love he had for his mother as a foundation for new relationships, ultimately finding a deeper connection with his father and friends.
Now available for streaming.
Behind the Scenes of "Spirit of Friendship":
"Spirit of Friendship" stands as a testament to the ingenuity and dedication that
independent filmmaking embodies. Directed by Danny LeGare, the film was crafted with a microbudget of under $20,000, a remarkable feat that highlights LeGare’s extensive experience as a production fixer known for his ability to stretch every dollar. Production Insights: The film's production was ingeniously designed to accommodate the lives of its young cast, mirroring the structure of an after-school program. This approach ensured that no shooting day exceeded six hours, allowing the film to be shot over six weeks without disrupting the daily routines of the actors involved. With a minimal crew of just five people and utilizing two cameras, the production exemplifies efficiency and creativity under constraints.
Danny LeGare's role in "Spirit of Friendship" extended beyond directing; he was also the writer and producer, orchestrating the project from its inception to the final cut. His knack for maximizing limited resources without sacrificing the quality of the output is evident in every frame of the film. This production model not only ensured a manageable and friendly environment for all involved but also stands as a blueprint for future filmmakers aspiring to create impactful cinema on a budget.
A Model of Efficiency and Creativity:
"Spirit of Friendship" showcases what is possible when passion meets practicality. The film's production did not just aim to tell a compelling story but also to do so in a way that respects the time and well-being of its young stars and crew. This commitment to ethical filmmaking practices, combined with LeGare's visionary leadership, resulted in a film that is both heartwarming and a remarkable achievement in the world of microbudget cinema.
Director's Bio:
Danny LeGare, a native of Connecticut and a seasoned filmmaker, has journeyed from circus performer to celebrated director. His early years under the big top with the Ringling Brothers set the stage for a career marked by creativity and storytelling. After training at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, and a fruitful period in Los Angeles, Danny returned to the East Coast. Here, he has focused on his passion for filmmaking while raising his niece as a single father. The launch of "Spirit of Friendship" marks a highlight in his career, showcasing his dedication to crafting films that stir the soul and foster connections.
Appeal for Reviews:
They invite reviewers and journalists to immerse themselves in the world of "Spirit of Friendship." This film not only offers an uplifting narrative but also a chance to explore themes of familial bonds and resilience through the lens of an acclaimed filmmaker and astellar cast. Interviews with Danny LeGare are available upon request to delve deeper into the creative process and personal stories that shaped this compelling film.
Screening Details:
"Spirit of Friendship" will be released on all platforms starting August 2024 and available for review now with screener link. For screening link, press materials, or to schedule an interview with Danny LeGare or members of the cast, please contact Burden Media at info@burdenmedia.com or you may contact Danny directly.
About Burden Media:
Founded by Danny LeGare, Burden Media is dedicated to developing films that reflect the human spirit's complexity and resilience. The company continues to produce narratives that challenge, entertain, and inspire audiences worldwide.
Spirit of friendship Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYNQRLfZB4Y&t=40s
Contact
