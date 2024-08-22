Heartstone Farm Launches Crowdfunding Equity Campaign on StartEngine
Opportunity to Invest in a Revolutionary Farm-to-Table Business
Charleston, ME, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Heartstone Farm, a leader in the direct-to-consumer meat industry, announced today the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. This campaign offers customers and investors the unique opportunity to own a piece of Heartstone Farm, a company that is transforming the way families buy their meat and the way farmers sell their meat.
A Revolution in the Meat Industry
Heartstone Farm is building an alternative supply chain that bypasses traditional supermarkets and the "Big 4" meat processors that dominate 85% of the U.S. meat market. Through partnerships with over 50 family farms across the Northeast U.S., Heartstone Farm delivers high-quality beef, chicken, turkey, and pork-free from antibiotics and hormones - directly to consumers.
Heartstone has over 17,000 loyal customers from Maine to Virginia - shipping over 2,500 orders each month from its own distribution facility in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company has 10 employees.
Heartstone Farm’s sales in 2024 are up over 130% from a year ago.
"Our mission is to offer consumers a trustworthy alternative to supermarket meat, while also supporting sustainable and humane farming practices," said Dan Kaplan, Founder and CEO of Heartstone Farm. "By investing in Heartstone Farm, you're not just investing in a company; you're joining a movement to change the way America eats."
Why Invest in Heartstone Farm?
Proven Growth: With over 17,000 customers and more than 8,000 five-star reviews, Heartstone Farm is experiencing rapid growth, including a 130% increase in revenue in the first half of 2024.
Disrupting the Status Quo: Heartstone Farm is challenging the dominance of the "Big 4" meat processors, offering consumers healthier, more ethical choices that are not readily available in supermarkets.
Trusted Leadership: At the helm of Heartstone Farm is Farmer Dan, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 45 years of experience and five successful business exits. His commitment to transparency and quality is at the core of the Heartstone Farm brand.
About the Crowd Funding Equity Campaign
Information is available at https://www.startengine.com/offering/heartstone
About Heartstone Farm
Heartstone Farm is dedicated to producing and delivering high-quality, grass-fed beef, pork, and poultry directly to consumers across 15 states in the Northeast U.S. The farm is committed to sustainable practices, humane animal care, and transparency, ensuring that customers receive "meat you can trust." The home farm is located in Charleston, Maine.
https://heartstonefarm.com/
Media Contact: Dan Kaplan
Founder and CEO
Heartstone Farm
603-313-1871
dan@heartstonefarm.com
Dan Kaplan
603-313-1871
www.heartstonefarm.me
