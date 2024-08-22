Hibu Announces Acquisition of RevLocal
Leading Digital Marketing Services Provider Significantly Expands Reach
Cedar Rapids, IA, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hibu Inc. (“Hibu”), the leading provider of technology-enabled digital marketing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States, today announced its acquisition of RevLocal, LLC. Based in Columbus, Ohio, RevLocal has been a trusted digital marketing partner to SMBs and multi-location brands across the United States since 2010, providing innovative marketing services to thousands of local businesses. For Hibu, the acquisition serves as a significant strategic expansion of its presence in its target segment of the SMB market.
“We are thrilled to welcome the talented team and loyal customers of RevLocal to Hibu,” said Kevin Jasper, Chief Executive Officer of Hibu. “Digital marketing is rapidly changing and becoming increasingly complex, which creates real challenges for SMBs. The combination of these two great companies will further expand our reach to local businesses who will benefit from working with a single provider that integrates and optimizes all their core digital marketing services on one platform.”
Marc Hawk, Chief Executive Officer of RevLocal, stated, “Joining forces with Hibu will provide new marketing capabilities, services and technology to our thousands of customers. We share Hibu’s commitment to market leading results and service and are excited about the opportunities this will create for our customers and employees.”
“RevLocal’s customers, local market presence, products and teams are highly complementary to our expansion plans as we continue to grow our reach into our target market,” added Mr. Jasper.
About Hibu
Hibu is the leading provider of technology-enabled digital marketing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. The Company serves over 70,000 SMBs, with a focus on established businesses in high-value, non-discretionary industries such as home repairs/services, auto repair, legal and medical. The Company’s subscription-based offering provides SMBs with an integrated, all-in-one outsourced digital marketing solution including digital presence services (websites, listings, reviews, and reputation management), performance marketing (mobile, social, SEO, SEM, and display) and customer relationship management tools (marketing automation, email, and text messaging). For more information, please see the Hibu website at hibu.com.
Contact
Brad Wegmann
319-790-1100
www.hibu.com
