Texas Nuclear Summit Thanks Their Sponsors Who Are Making This First-Ever Event Possible
Austin, TX, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance is excited to announce the slate of sponsors for the upcoming Texas Nuclear Summit 2024: Powering Texas Forward, which will be held on November 18, 2024 in Austin, TX. This inaugural event will bring together the most influential voices in energy, policy, and technology to address the future of nuclear energy in Texas.
They are proud to have the support of the following sponsors:
Stage Sponsors: Texas A&M University System, Vistra Corp
Reception Sponsor: Oklo
Capitol Sponsors: enCore Energy Corp., Uranium Energy Corp
Lanyard Sponsor: Natura Resources
Additional Sponsors: CPS Energy, Terrestrial Energy, American Conservation Coalition
“These sponsors are pivotal to the success of the Summit and our mission at TNA to tackle the most pressing issues, policies, and regulations necessary for advancing nuclear energy within the Lone Star State,” said Reed Clay, President of TNA. “The Summit will feature top energy, nuclear, business, and policy experts discussing how nuclear power can address critical challenges facing Texas, including the electrification of the Permian Basin, the demands of artificial intelligence computing and other emerging technologies, desalination, and the significant load growth forecasted by ERCOT. Texas residents and businesses want and expect reliable and affordable energy, continued economic growth prosperity, and the promise of a prosperous future and we’re excited to showcase nuclear energy’s role in delivering that for Texas.”
Confirmed speakers include Vistra President and CEO Jim Burke, Natura Resources President and CEO Douglass Robison, Texas Energy Reliability Council Chair Nim Kidd, Texas Water Development Board Chairwoman Brooke Paup, Public Utilities Commission of Texas Commissioner Jimmy Glotfelty, Texas State Senator Charles Perry, and Texas State Representative Cody Harris. Additionally, former U.S. Secretaries of Energy Rick Perry and Ernie Moniz will keynote the lunch with a panel discussion on the future of nuclear power and its role in securing America's energy independence.
Don't miss your chance to be part of the conversation that will shape Texas' energy future. Tickets are available for purchase online, and a limited number of exclusive sponsorship opportunities are still available; visit https://nucleartexas.com to learn more.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association dedicated to the advancement of the nuclear industry in Texas. TNA seeks to rebuild and strengthen the entire nuclear value chain in the State of Texas through advocacy, policy promotion, and grassroots support. Our mission is to make Texas the home of the nuclear industry by fostering a robust and innovative nuclear sector that provides reliable, emission-free, and cost-competitive energy.
Media Contact
Lauren Clay
Vice President of Communications and Membership, Texas Nuclear Alliance
Email: lauren@texasnuclearalliance.org
Summit website: https://nucleartexas.com/
