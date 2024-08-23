Rosh Hashanah 2024 Meals at Glatt Kosher NYC Restaurant, Talia's Steakhouse
Talia's Steakhhouse will once again serve Rosh Hashanah holiday meals.
New York, NY, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For over 22 years, Talia's Steakhouse has been the premier Glatt Kosher restaurant on the Upper West Side in NYC. Since its inception, Talia's has been hosting and serving prepaid, prix fix Jewish holiday meals, including Rosh Hashanah.
Talia's will once again be serving prepaid Rosh Hashanah 2024 dinners and lunches, from the evening of October 2 until the evening of October 4, followed by their usual prepaid Shabbat dinners.
Since the restaurant follows strict Orthodox Jewish rules, all customers must prepay for their meals. However, cooking is permissible over the holiday for patrons to enjoy grilled ribeye, classic brisket, Moroccan salmon, and more. Additionally, Talia's has a fully stocked bar for those who would like to indulge in their favorite cocktails or a bottle of wine from their excellent selection.
Traditional Rosh Hashanah items such as apples in honey, new fruit, fish heads, etc. are all included. Indoor & outdoor seating available.
If one wishes to enjoy Talia's delicious cuisine at home, Talia's also offers delivery and takeout. Additionally, full-service catering options are available, for parties of any size. You may also order catering from Talia's new popular sister restaurant, Shawarma Shabazi. For information about Shawarma Shabazi's catering packages, click: https://shabazinyc.com/catering-menu/
For full menus, prices and additional information, click the following link: https://taliassteakhouse.com/rosh-hashanah/
In addition to Rosh Hashanah, Talia's will also serve meals during the Sukkot holiday, with a large sukkah set up outside.
For further queries and information, feel free to visit Talia's website:
http://taliassteakhouse.com/
Ephraim Nagar
212-580-3770
http://www.taliassteakhouse.com
