Cardplayer Lifestyle Mixed Game Festival IX to Join Forces with PokerStars NAPT at Resorts World Las Vegas

Cardplayer Lifestyle's ninth Mixed Game Festival will be held from November 3-7 at Resorts World Las Vegas alongside the PokerStars North American Poker Tour, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win prizes, tournament seats, merchandise, and more. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players.