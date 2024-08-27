Cardplayer Lifestyle Mixed Game Festival IX to Join Forces with PokerStars NAPT at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's ninth Mixed Game Festival will be held from November 3-7 at Resorts World Las Vegas alongside the PokerStars North American Poker Tour, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win prizes, tournament seats, merchandise, and more. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players.
Las Vegas, NV, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The poker media outlet’s ninth Mixed Game Festival will be held in partnership with the PokerStars NAPT and held from November 3-7.
Cardplayer Lifestyle will be returning Las Vegas to host Mixed Game Festival IX, featuring five straight days of low-stakes cash games catering to lovers of all poker variants. The Mixed Game Festival will once again be held at Resorts World Hotel & Casino.
The festival will kick off with a birthday bash for Cardplayer Lifestyle founder Robbie Strazynski on Sunday, November 3. In addition to dealer’s choice cash games running 24/7, three mixed game tournaments will be held from November 7-9 on the NAPT schedule, namely a $550 HEROS event, a $5,300 8-game mix, and a $550 8-game mix.
In addition to the Mixed Game Festival's hallmark merchandise giveaways, players will be joined at the felt by PokerStars ambassadors as well as a bevy of well known poker pros, like Poker Hall of Famers Eli Elezra and Linda Johnson. Plus, two seats to the $550 tournaments will be given away during the cash game portion of the festival.
“This is set to be our biggest and best Mixed Game Festival yet,” said Cardplayer Lifestyle founder Robbie Strazynski. “I know our Vegas regular will be joining us and I'm confident that lots of mixed game fans and aficionados will be flying in from across the country and beyond to partake in the festivities, and enjoy everything our festival and the NAPT has to offer, along with the chance to win big money."
To stand a chance of winning one of the two $550 NAPT tournament seats, all a player must do is show up and take a seat at the felt. For every hour of mixed cash game play logged via their Genting Rewards card from November 3-6, a player will receive one entry into a random drawing, which will be held at 7pm local time on Wednesday, November 6. The winner must be present during the actual drawing in order to claim their prize.
“The chance to sit and play low-limit mixed cash games with poker celebrities, the opportunity to take home memorable prizes, be recognized in our media coverage as a ‘Player of the Day’, and of course win seats to play in the North American Poker Tour mixed game tournaments; what more could a poker player want? I can’t wait to see everyone at the felt!” said Strazynski.
For more information, contact Robbie Strazynski at robbie@cardplayerlifestyle.com
About Cardplayer Lifestyle
Founded in 2009, Cardplayerlifestyle.com is dedicated to bringing fans the latest news, interviews, op-eds, and strategy and lifestyle pieces from the world of poker. In addition to publishing some of the most interesting stories the world of poker has to offer, including exclusive features on top poker personalities, Cardplayer Lifestyle also provides readers with unique strategy pieces and the most comprehensive reviews of popular poker training courses. The company’s inaugural Mixed Game Festival was held in October 2021.
