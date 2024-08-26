Constellation Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Constellation has a 44% ownership stake in the South Texas Project (STP), one of two nuclear sites in Texas, and owns and operates the nation’s largest competitive nuclear fleet. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association dedicated to the advancement of the nuclear industry in Texas.
Austin, TX, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance announced today that Constellation, which owns and operates the nation’s largest competitive nuclear fleet, has joined the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member. Constellation owns and operates nearly 20,000 MWs across 12 nuclear sites in the U.S., with an industry-leading nuclear capacity factor of 94% or higher. Constellation also owns 44% of the South Texas Project (STP), one of two nuclear sites in Texas.
“TNA has gained an essential partner in our aim to make Texas the nuclear capital of the world with the addition of Constellation as a Founding Member,” said Texas Nuclear Alliance President Reed Clay. “With Constellation being the leader in nuclear generation in the United States, and with its significant investment in the South Texas Project, their voice will be indispensable as we work to advance abundant, safe and reliable nuclear energy in the Lone Star State.”
“Texas is increasingly looking to reliable sources of baseload energy to power its growing economy, and nothing is more reliable than nuclear power,” said Dave Rhoades, Chief Nuclear Officer at Constellation. “Constellation is proud to help the State of Texas explore pro-nuclear policy, and we look forward to supporting the state’s efforts through the Texas Nuclear Alliance.”
About Constellation
Constellation is the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and a leading competitive retail supplier of power and energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers across the United States, including three-fourths of Fortune 100 companies. Headquartered in Baltimore, its generation fleet powers more than 16 million homes and businesses. In addition to its 44% ownership stake in STP, Constellation owns and operates 3 natural gas fired facilities and two wind farms in Texas with a combined capacity of 3,693 MW. Constellation provides energy services and solutions to more than 250,000 homes and 17,000 businesses in the state, employs more than 580 people, and paid more than $45 million in state and local taxes in 2023. Constellation and its employees donated more than $630,000 to Texas charitable organizations in 2023 and its employees volunteered 7,000 hours with nonprofits throughout the state. Visit ConstellationEnergy.com or follow Constellation on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association dedicated to the advancement of the nuclear industry in Texas. Created with the mission to make Texas the home of the nuclear industry, TNA seeks to rebuild and strengthen the entire nuclear value chain in the state, while advocating for the deployment of nuclear technology to meet the state’s growing energy needs. The Alliance promotes pro-nuclear policies and activates grassroots and grasstops support to ensure a robust and thriving nuclear industry in Texas. TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
