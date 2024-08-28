Zenoc Media and Rock Band Bleu Grave Partner to Deliver a New Technology Platform for Artists
Zenoc Media working closely with rock band Bleu Grave are creating a new platform to help artists realize their full revenue potential.
Newport Beach, CA, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Growing up on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, the post-punk rock band Bleu Grave is dedicated to reviving the core sound of the 80s beach culture.
Brothers Solomon and Smith Swensen have spent the past year and a half perfecting their music and believe they have found their sound in their upcoming album, "Captains Quarters" to be release in early September 2024.
Recently adding bassist Matt Rubano from Angels and Airwaves and Adam Christgau from Tegan and Sara to the band has brought additional talent and energy, elevating their sound.
Lead guitarist for Bleu Grave, Smith Swensen, stated, "I feel like we've finally captured our tone and sound on this latest album, showcasing who we are as artists."
Bleu Grave had previously released four singles produced by renowned drummer Ilan Rubin and the notable music producer Aaron Rubin. Working with them helped BLEU GRAVE identify the potential of their music and refine their unique sound.
Technology Platform
As Bleu Grave started growing their music library and social media following they began collaborating with Zenoc Media platform (Launching in October 2024) on an advanced social music sharing platform that allows artists to connect more closely with their fan base.
Bleu Grave was invited to be part of Zenoc Media's proof of concept initiative, demonstrating the technological and monetary value it provides to artists worldwide. The integration of proprietary AI technology keeps the platform at the forefront of the tech world.
The platform also provides product companies with the ability to seamlessly connect with artists to promote their products and generate additional revenue. The primary goal of the technology is to help artists maximize their revenue potential.
Zenoc Media as part of their technology platform launch, will offer an online and real-time engagement platform for music artists offering lessons to fans interested in learning to play an instrument or create music.
Noble Cause
As Bleu Grave continues to grow, their commitment to raising awareness and supporting military personnel is a driving force behind their success. The band's name, "Bleu Grave," honors a fallen family member who served as a Captain of a Naval Destroyer in the battle of Guadalcanal near the Solomon Islands.
Frontman Solomon Swensen stated, "Bringing attention to the tremendous sacrifice of those who serve is important to me personally and to the band."
One anonymous veteran shared, "Listening to the music you've created has brought me peace while dealing with the difficulties of PTSD."
Bleu Grave is optimistic about their future as a band and their partnership with Zenoc Media in delivering real value to artists worldwide.
Contact
Zenoc MediaContact
Sydney Demmerly
801-739-2974
www.zenocmedia.com
