Grants Available to Local Educators for Classroom Projects
Cal Coast Cares Foundation Opens 2024 Educator Grant Application Period
San Diego, CA, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation is accepting grant applications from local educators to support innovative classroom projects. Grants are available to educators in K-12 public, private or charter schools, and community or state colleges and universities in San Diego or Riverside counties to help with academic projects related to any of the STREAM fields (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math). The application period closes on October 7, 2024.
The non-profit foundation awards educator grants annually, ranging from $500 to $2,500 throughout San Diego and Riverside counties. A total of $75,000 in educator grants will be awarded this year.
“Educators face financial challenges, especially with rising costs for materials and supplies, and our hope is that these grants will help local educators continue to provide their students with innovative, creative classroom projects that inspire students,” said Cal Coast Cares Foundation Manager Penney Newell. “We encourage all interested educators to apply as soon as possible.”
“I am so grateful for the support of the Cal Coast Cares Foundation,” said 2023 grant recipient Roger Dohm, a teacher at Poway High School. “They provided us with the parts to build and compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition. The students developed skills in engineering, science, technology, reading, media arts, math, and programming. The foundation not only provided access to this opportunity, but also an inspirational and motivational learning environment.”
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation was established by California Coast Credit Union in 2015 as a non-profit organization to give back to the community by providing scholarships to local students and grants to educators. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships and grants. To apply for a 2024 educator grant, and for more information on the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, visit www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves over 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
The non-profit foundation awards educator grants annually, ranging from $500 to $2,500 throughout San Diego and Riverside counties. A total of $75,000 in educator grants will be awarded this year.
“Educators face financial challenges, especially with rising costs for materials and supplies, and our hope is that these grants will help local educators continue to provide their students with innovative, creative classroom projects that inspire students,” said Cal Coast Cares Foundation Manager Penney Newell. “We encourage all interested educators to apply as soon as possible.”
“I am so grateful for the support of the Cal Coast Cares Foundation,” said 2023 grant recipient Roger Dohm, a teacher at Poway High School. “They provided us with the parts to build and compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition. The students developed skills in engineering, science, technology, reading, media arts, math, and programming. The foundation not only provided access to this opportunity, but also an inspirational and motivational learning environment.”
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation was established by California Coast Credit Union in 2015 as a non-profit organization to give back to the community by providing scholarships to local students and grants to educators. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships and grants. To apply for a 2024 educator grant, and for more information on the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, visit www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves over 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Categories