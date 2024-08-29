Ntracts Named as Finalist for "Tech Company of the Year" by the Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards
Chattanooga, TN, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ntracts, a leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations, has been named as a finalize in the 2024 Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards. Ntracts is a finalist for the "Tech Company of the Year Award" and is one of three companies nominated as a finalist in this category.
This award honors a Chattanooga-based or Chattanooga-focused company demonstrating exceptional growth, innovation, and a positive impact on the local tech ecosystem.
"Being named a finalist for 'Tech Company of the Year' by the Tech Excellence Awards is a tremendous honor for our entire team,” said David Paschall, Chief Executive Officer for Ntracts. “This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation, our rapid growth, and the positive impact we've made on the local tech ecosystem. We are proud to be part of a thriving community of technology leaders, and this nomination inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional value to our customers."
Additionally, Ntracts’ Support Engineer and founder of Nooga Code & Coffee, Nicholas Cruz is also a 2024 TechX Award finalist. Cruz is one of three finalists for the ‘DevOps Excellence Award’ which highlights an individual or team excelling in cross-functional collaboration to deliver high-quality technology solutions through agile, DevOps-inspired approaches.
The TechX awards ceremony will take place on September 26 at the Turnbull Building in Chattanooga.
About Ntracts
Ntracts is the leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations across the country. Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, Ntracts optimizes the contract management process by identifying inefficiencies and mitigating compliance and financial risks, leading to enhanced operations in support of strategic initiatives.
Ntracts is committed to serving our customers’ compliance needs by continually incorporating built-in best practices that stay ahead of the ever-changing regulatory and technological landscape. Ntracts accelerates the contracting process by facilitating contract origination, automatically routing contract requests, and notifying responsible parties of critical performance milestones and expiration dates. Ntracts also provides advanced, user-friendly reporting tools for compliance, auditing, and tracking needs.
Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, and powered by the nation’s largest healthcare law firm, Hall Render, Ntracts has provided best in class, healthcare-focused contract lifecycle solutions to hospitals and healthcare systems for over 30 years.
Please visit ntracts.com as well as our blog and LinkedIn pages for more information about the company.
