Driip IV Expands Into a Brand-New Space in Wayzata, MN; Offering Innovative IV Nutrient Therapy and Healing Services
Driip IV has moved to a beautiful space in Wayzata where they continue to offer cutting-edge services like IV nutrient therapy and other innovative treatments with a functional medicine approach.
Wayzata, MN, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Driip IV, a leader in IV nutrient therapy, is excited to announce its move to a brand-new space in Wayzata, MN. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide cutting-edge therapies that promote healing, wellness, and vitality.
Located in the heart of Wayzata, their new facility is designed to offer a serene and welcoming environment where clients can experience the benefits of their IV nutrient therapy and other innovative services. Their offerings are tailored to help people feel their best, whether they are looking to boost their immune system, enhance their energy levels, or recover from stress and fatigue. Whether one wants to help reverse their chronic disease or prevent disease, they have programs that aim to do just that by using a functional medicine approach.
To celebrate this exciting development, they are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 17, 4:00PM followed by an open house on September 18th from 5:00-8:00 PM. Guests are invited to tour their new space, learn more about their services, and take advantage of special promotions and giveaways available exclusively during the event.
“We are thrilled to bring our services to this beautiful new space in Wayzata,” said Dr. Christopher Frykman DC, RN, co-founder of Driip IV. “This move allows us to expand our offerings and continue our commitment to helping people achieve optimal health and wellness through a functional medicine approach."
The new Driip IV location is easily accessible and designed with client comfort in mind, featuring private treatment rooms and a relaxing atmosphere. Their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized care that meets the unique needs of each client.
Event Details:
Ribbon Cutting: September 17, 4:00PM
Open House: September 18, 5:00-8:00 PM
Location: 18258 Minnetonka Blvd., Wayzata, MN 55391
They look forward to welcoming the Wayzata community to their new space and continuing to support their health and wellness journeys.
About Driip IV: Driip IV is a premier provider of IV nutrient therapy and other innovative wellness services in Wayzata, MN. Co-founded by Dr. Chrispther Frykman DC, RN, and Dr. Shamanie Thompson Frykman DC, Driip IV is dedicated to helping clients achieve optimal health through personalized treatments designed to help clients feel better fast.
Media Contact:
Dr. Shamanie Thompson Frykman
Driip IV
Phone: 303-808-2129
Email: shamaniethompson@gmail.com
Website: www.driipiv.com
Located in the heart of Wayzata, their new facility is designed to offer a serene and welcoming environment where clients can experience the benefits of their IV nutrient therapy and other innovative services. Their offerings are tailored to help people feel their best, whether they are looking to boost their immune system, enhance their energy levels, or recover from stress and fatigue. Whether one wants to help reverse their chronic disease or prevent disease, they have programs that aim to do just that by using a functional medicine approach.
To celebrate this exciting development, they are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 17, 4:00PM followed by an open house on September 18th from 5:00-8:00 PM. Guests are invited to tour their new space, learn more about their services, and take advantage of special promotions and giveaways available exclusively during the event.
“We are thrilled to bring our services to this beautiful new space in Wayzata,” said Dr. Christopher Frykman DC, RN, co-founder of Driip IV. “This move allows us to expand our offerings and continue our commitment to helping people achieve optimal health and wellness through a functional medicine approach."
The new Driip IV location is easily accessible and designed with client comfort in mind, featuring private treatment rooms and a relaxing atmosphere. Their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized care that meets the unique needs of each client.
Event Details:
Ribbon Cutting: September 17, 4:00PM
Open House: September 18, 5:00-8:00 PM
Location: 18258 Minnetonka Blvd., Wayzata, MN 55391
They look forward to welcoming the Wayzata community to their new space and continuing to support their health and wellness journeys.
About Driip IV: Driip IV is a premier provider of IV nutrient therapy and other innovative wellness services in Wayzata, MN. Co-founded by Dr. Chrispther Frykman DC, RN, and Dr. Shamanie Thompson Frykman DC, Driip IV is dedicated to helping clients achieve optimal health through personalized treatments designed to help clients feel better fast.
Media Contact:
Dr. Shamanie Thompson Frykman
Driip IV
Phone: 303-808-2129
Email: shamaniethompson@gmail.com
Website: www.driipiv.com
Contact
DriipContact
Shamanie Frykman
303-808-2129
driipiv.com
hello@driipiv.com
Shamanie Frykman
303-808-2129
driipiv.com
hello@driipiv.com
Categories