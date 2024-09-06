Alliance Volleyball, The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance Partner to Launch ACL Prevention Program for Middle Tennessee Athletes
The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance partner up with Alliance Volleyball Club to provide Williamson County Athletes a innovative solution to help prevent ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries and improve athletic performance.
Franklin, TN, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a game where agility and quick movements define success, preventing injuries like ACL tears is crucial for athletes' long-term health and career. That is why Alliance Volleyball in collaboration with The Athlete Lab & Prime Performance, is excited to announce the launch of a new ACL Injury Prevention Program designed to safeguard the health and longevity of volleyball athletes of Middle, TN. This joint initiative brings together the expertise of top tier volleyball coaches, strength coaches along with an industry leader in the ACL injury prevention space to reduce the incidence of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, a common and potentially career-threatening condition in the sport.
The ACL Safe and Strong Program offers a three-pronged approach: assessment, training, and testing, all designed to reduce injury risk and enhance athletic performance.
Key components of the program include:
1. Athlete Performance Screen (APS): A user-friendly self-assessment tool that allows parents to identify areas for improvement in their athlete's strength, endurance, and performance from home.
2. ACL Safe and Strong Program: A fatigue-state training regimen integrated into practice sessions, specifically designed to enhance performance metrics identified by the APS.
3. Return to Sport Testing: Advanced sensor-based 3D motion analysis, neurocognitive testing, and power assessments that provide data-driven insights for personalized programming and benchmarking against national standards.
The Athlete Performance Screen and ACL Safe and Strong program is a comprehensive approach aimed at minimizing the risk factors associated with ACL injuries. The program targets athletes of all ages and skill levels within Alliance Volleyball, ensuring that everyone from beginners to elite players benefits from the latest in injury prevention science.
“This partnership with The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance allows us to provide our athletes with the best resources available to prevent ACL injuries,” said Abbey West, Managing Director of Alliance Volleyball. “By integrating Dr. Nessler’s expertise with ACL prevention with our volleyball training programs and strength coaches, we’re taking a significant step toward ensuring the safety and athletic success of our players.”
The Athlete Lab brings a wealth of experience in sports injury prevention and rehabilitation. Having worked with athletes across various sports disciplines for over 2 1/2 decades. Dr. Nessler’s involvement ensures that the program is grounded in the latest research and clinical practices.
“ACL injuries can have a long-term impact on an athlete’s career, long term health and quality of life,” said Dr. Trent Nessler, Owner of The Athlete Lab, “Through this collaboration, we’re not only helping to mitigate risk of these injuries but also providing them information and programming that will impact their future joint health and athletic performance.”
The ACL Safe and Strong Program will seamlessly integrate into Alliance Volleyball's regular training schedule, ensuring all athletes—from beginners to elite players—benefit from these advanced injury prevention strategies.
“There is a direct correlation to the movements associated with risk and performance,” said Aaron West, Owner of Prime Performance, “when you improve these movements, we see ACL risk go down and athletic performance (power, speed and agility) go up.” Using the ACL Safe & Strong Program will improve movements assessed with the Athlete Performance Screen & decrease risk and improve athletic performance.
“One of the most difficult calls is when is an athlete is ready and safe to return to sport after an ACL surgery,” said Dr. Trent Nessler, “Prior to now, we did not have a truly objective way to make that call.”
“ At The Athlete Lab, we leverage advanced sports medicine technology, big data and sports medicine knowledge and experience to make a more informed decision,” Dr. Nessler continues, “This reduces risk of reinjury, improves athlete safety and long term health.” Dr. Nessler is the co-creator of the ViMove+ AMI which is wearable sensor-based system that has been used to collect lab quality data on over 90,000 athletes across 5 countries. The Athlete Lab uses the ViMove+ AMI plus computerize neurocognitive testing to aid in making this critical decision.
For more information or to discuss how this innovative program can benefit your athlete, please contact Trent Nessler, PT, MPT, DPT at 205-209-1473 or email at drtrent@theathletelab.org.
About Alliance Volleyball Club:
Operating for 15 years, Alliance is the largest volleyball clubs for recreational and elite youth in middle Tennessee, training thousands of student athletes each year. Alliance Volleyball is dedicated to the growth and development of volleyball at all levels. Our mission is to provide athletes with the highest quality training and competition opportunities, while also prioritizing their safety and well-being.
About The Athlete Lab:
The Athlete Lab is a cash-based provider offering a comprehensive and holistic approach to athlete rehabilitation, recovery and long term health. The brainchild of Dr. Trent Nessler, The Athlete Lab combines the latest in sports science, rehabilitation and technology to provide with the most comprehensive approach to health, rehabilitation and performance. The Athlete Lab leverages what knowledge has been gained from data on 90,000+ athletes to provide athletes with the best, most effective and efficient outcomes.
About Prime Performance:
Prime Performance specializes in training volleyball athletes, emphasizing the importance of developing a proficient to advanced level of stability as a foundational aspect of all training. Aaron West, the owner of Prime Performance, has been a key figure in the Middle Tennessee volleyball community for over a decade, leading injury prevention, recovery, and college prep efforts for Alliance Volleyball Club. With a focus on volleyball-specific movements to enhance on-court performance and a deep understanding of the sport's physical demands, Prime Performance is dedicated to training volleyball athletes who seek to improve their physicality in a physically demanding and specialized sport.
Media Contact:
Abbey West
Managing Director
Alliance Volleyball Club
909-631-3272
awest@alliancevbc.com
alliancevbc.com
For more information or to discuss how this innovative program can benefit your athlete, please contact Trent Nessler, PT, MPT, DPT at 205-209-1473 or email at drtrent@theathletelab.org.
