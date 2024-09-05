Click Techs Release New Website & Technical Services
Click Techs celebrates 20 years of IT and Technical services in Wichita, KS this year. Proudly launching new services of The Google Helper, Help For Mail, and Inbox Logo.
Wichita, KS, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Click Techs, a Wichita-based IT firm officially known as Computer Consultants, LLC, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website and brand integration as the company marks its 20th anniversary in the IT industry. Over the past two decades, Click Techs has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses in Wichita and beyond, delivering innovative technology solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. As a 100% USA-based technology firm, Click Techs prides itself on providing top-tier IT services exclusively from within the United States.
The new website, designed with both functionality and user experience in mind, reflects Click Techs' commitment to staying ahead of the technological curve. Visitors to the site will discover an intuitive layout that showcases the company’s wide range of services, including managed IT services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and more. The redesigned site also features enhanced content, making it easier than ever for businesses to find the information they need to make informed decisions about their IT strategies.
In an exciting expansion of services, Click Techs is proud to announce the launch of three groundbreaking offerings.
TheGoogleHelper.com is a premier service designed to help businesses grow with Google services, including organic ranking, Ads, Local Services Ads, Maps, Analytics, and more. This service provides a competitive edge, positioning businesses as authoritative figures on the internet.
HelpForMail.com offers the highest-rated email and domain security, ensuring 100% deliverability, zero spam, and A+ ratings, making certain that all mail is received and sent securely.
InboxLogo.com is an exclusive service that places your logo inside your clients' and customers' email platforms, such as Outlook, AOL, Exchange, and Gmail. This enhances credibility, trust, and brand recognition, a service already utilized by prominent organizations like CNN and The Washington Post.
Click Techs has developed a strong presence in several key industries, with a highly concentrated focus on clients in the Aerospace, Healthcare, Education, and local Wichita Law Firm sectors. The company’s expertise in these fields has allowed it to provide specialized IT solutions that address the unique challenges faced by businesses in these industries, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the IT services market.
“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 20 years of service in the IT industry,” said Steve Fortine, President and CEO at Click Techs. “Our new website and branding as ClickTechs.com are a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. As we look forward to the next 20 years, we remain committed to providing our clients with the best technology solutions to help their businesses thrive. In the past two decades we’ve acquired two competitors and our team has never been stronger than today.”
In addition to showcasing the full spectrum of Click Techs’ services, the new website includes valuable resources such as case studies, industry insights, and a comprehensive blog where visitors can stay updated on the latest trends in technology. The site is also mobile-friendly, ensuring that users can access information on-the-go.
To celebrate the launch, Click Techs is offering a special promotion for new clients, emphasizing the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality IT services at competitive prices. Businesses interested in learning more about Click Techs’ offerings or taking advantage of the promotion are encouraged to visit the new website at clicktechs.com.
Craig Anderson
316-712-4006
clicktechs.com
Craig Anderson
316-712-4006
clicktechs.com
