The Other 9/11: New Film Streaming on PBS Celebrates Religious Harmony

This September, while most Americans remember 9/11 as a day of mourning, many will commemorate the “Other 9/11,” when in 1893 the world came together to celebrate the diversity and unity of all faiths for the first time. The First World’s Parliament of Religions opened its doors in Chicago and saw an unknown monk from India, Swami Vivekananda, emerge as the conference’s star. America’s First Guru, a unique film streaming now on PBS, tells his story.