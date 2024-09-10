Discover the Magic of NYC Through the Eyes of a French Bulldog in a New Children’s Book, "Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure"
Allison Gladstone announces the release of her debut children’s book, Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure. Inspired by her beloved French Bulldog, Zeus, the book tells the story of a curious Frenchie navigating the floors of a bustling NYC apartment building, meeting quirky characters along the way. The tale emphasizes themes of courage, exploration, and the importance of home. Filled with vibrant illustrations, this story aims to bring families together and is now available on Amazon
New York, NY, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Embark on an enchanting journey through the bustling corridors of a New York City apartment building in Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure, the debut children’s book by author Allison Gladstone. Inspired by her beloved French Bulldog, Zeus, this heartwarming tale takes young readers on an adventure filled with courage, laughter, and the joy of finding one’s way home.
In this delightful narrative, Little Zeusy, a charming and curious Frenchie, finds himself whisked away by an elevator to unfamiliar floors. As he navigates the building's many levels—from the rooftop gym to the basement garbage area—Zeusy encounters a host of eccentric characters who help him understand that it’s okay to feel lost, as long as you have the right companions to guide you.
"Writing this book was a labor of love," says Gladstone, a passionate Frenchie lover. "Zeus brought so much joy and inspiration into my life, and I wanted to share that joy with children and their families. Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure is more than just a story—it’s an experience that brings families together, encouraging bonding, laughter, and a sense of adventure."
The vibrant, playful artwork brings Zeusy's escapades to life, making each page a visual treat that captivates young minds. The book’s themes of courage, exploration, and the importance of home are beautifully woven into a story that resonates with both children and parents alike.
"Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure" is now available for purchase on Amazon. It’s the perfect addition to any family’s storytime collection and an ideal gift for young readers who love animals, adventure, and New York City.
About the Author:
Allison Gladstone, a New Jersey native, transitioned from a successful 20+ year career on Wall Street to pursue her passion for storytelling. Drawing inspiration from her own life and her cherished French Bulldog, Zeus, she crafted this debut book to share a piece of her heart with the world. Allison lives between New York and New Jersey and loves to travel, always finding new stories to tell.
For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:
Allison Gladstone
Email: abzeuspublishing@gmail.com
Phone: 908-447-7586
