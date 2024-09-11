Canadian Wonderland - The Largest Canadian Cultural Festival Outside of Canada Celebrates All Things Canuck
Canadiana Fest celebrates the art, music, food (and beer), sports and most of all the spirit of kindness Canadians are known featuring their 3 founding cultures of Indigenous, French and British heritage. Meet Rick Green of the Red Green Show -the iconic Canadian sitcom, try your hand in the sports Centre, get in on the lumberjack village, eat through a poutine passport, dress up in the Cosplay Contest, get down to the sounds of award winning Canadian musical artists. Tons of fun for all ages.
Kalamazoo, MI, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CN Rail Presents: Canadiana Fest
Sponsored by the Chef and Cooks Association of Kalamazoo Battle Creek and The Eclectic Kitchen with Chef Channon
1:00 pm to 11:00 pm
To Benefit Local Food Banks and Scholarship Funds
A Canadian Wonderland in the heart of the Midwest
The largest Canadian festival south of the 42nd parallel celebrates their founding cultures: Indigenous, French and the Commonwealth Nations, Canadiana Fest 2024 will now host one of Canada’s most iconic sitcoms: The Red Green Show and The Possum Lodge.
An Arts and Entertainment first time, the festival will feature Rick Green (co-creator, writer, comedian and actor) and Ava Green, (editor) of The Red Green Show, which aired for 15 years on Canadian Television. The cult classic was recently reinvented as an animated series on streaming stations. Rick played Bill Smith, the accident-prone outdoorsman in “Adventures with Bill” segments. He is also well known as the creator of ADD & Loving It?!, History Bites, founder of Rick Has ADHD, and co-founder of the comedy troupe The Frantics. Green also hosted Prisoners of Gravity on TVOntario. Although a performer and actor, he has also been appointed to the Order of Canada for his and Ava’s advocacy work bringing awareness to adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) worldwide. Diagnosed at 47, Green has produced a documentary and many fun videos on the subject of ADHD for his @RickHasADHD YouTube channel and his Patreon fans. Rick Green will be featured on the main stage at 2pm, hosting a Q & A with Ava and will be signing merch at the Possum Lodge Tent that afternoon.
On the anniversary of 9/11 the event has been harkened as a beacon of camaraderie and unity when the country needs it most.
Long time resident and dual citizen, Channon Mondoux at the waning of the pandemic said, “ I wanted to give back to my new community, because we needed something fresh and joyful after all the pain and suffering,” she goes on to say “I realized that I could bring the things that Canada is so loved for; our comedy, music, art, food, beer and most importantly our culture of kindness.”
Everyone loves a Parade.
Opening ceremonies include the “Red Green Brigade and Parade” led by Rick Green. There you can dress as your favorite Canuck as part of the Canadian Cosplay Contest and win prizes. The parade will march with the Kalamazoo Pipe Band and Scottish Dancers and followed by welcoming announcements. The Southern Straight Singers, a group of local Potowatami, Objibwe, Odawa and Chippewa members, will drum, sing and lead a celebratory Round Dance to bring the community together.
The festival showcases award-winning Canadian artists like Crystal Shawanda. Their evening headliner is a two-time Juno winner and Maple Blues Award 2024 Indigenous Artist of the Year. Crystal will be accompanied by Julius The Genius Fisher of Nashville.
The daytime headliner, Skye Consort and Emma Björling, for the first time in Michigan, is a Nordic/Celtic/Quebecois Trad/Folk group from Quebec featuring the world-famous sea shanty singer Sean Dagher and ethereal vocalist Emma Björling.
Rounded out with renowned Juno nominated jazz musician Andrew Rathbun, a Toronto native living in Kalamazoo as a professor at Western Michigan University, and they don't forget classic Canadian rock n’ roll with local high-energy cover band Rock Rx.
The event offers more family fun with games in their Lumberjack Village with a Log Rolling Game of Doom, a live chainsaw artist and arts and crafts.
Unique to the Canadiana Fest is The World Champine Poutine Competition where you can buy a Poutine Passport, vote for your favorite to win the People’s Choice Award and get to say “I EH’T em all!” with a prize button
Home and Pro bakers can get in on the prizes also. The Buttertart Bakeoff offers the opportunity to submit your best and the entrance fee supports local food banks.
A Canadian Sports Centre is led by former Team Canada player and coach, Heather Sawyer bringing Canada’s official winter and summer sports along with basketball and hockey. There you'll meet former K-Wings hockey players and join in live skills workshops. Join Iroquois Nation coach and player William Griffey as he teaches the culture, art and history of the Creator’s Game of lacrosse.
Check out the Kids and Culture area for genealogical consults, children’s crafts and facepainting
The food at the festival includes traditional Canadian cuisine put on at the Canuck Canteen, a joint effort between Chef Channon Mondoux, the festival team and the Red Arrow VFW Post 1527 who will share in the profits. The festival also features custom and imported beers and exclusively offers wines from the oldest winery in Canada, Pelee Island Winery from Southern Ontario
Giving Back
This heartwarming tale of a festival unfolds as U.S. and Canadian residents come together in a show of unity and generosity. In its first year, the fest provided nearly $9000 in support to 5 local food banks.
Enjoying the festival in Style! Bring out your Canadian Tuxedo!
Dress in your best denim jacket and jeans and treat yourself to the Royal Canadian Experience VIP Tent, featuring the sale of Clearly O’Canada Smoked Maple Mocktails, a fundraiser for fire relief in Jasper, Alberta.
Even Air Canada has gotten involved with a giveaway. When you buy your ticket, share their pinned social media post at Canadiana Fest publicly and drop your name in the Air Canada bucket at the fest you can win 2 Round Trip Tickets from the U.S. to anywhere in Canada that Air Canada flies.
For those who are hearing, sight or mobility impaired please check out our website linked here for accommodations. Go to CanadianaFest.FUN for more information.
