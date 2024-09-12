Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) Reports Year-Over-Year Growth and Raises 2025 Sales Guidance
Valet Parking Leader Sees Sustained Post-Pandemic Success.
Glendale, CA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Parking Management Services of America (PMSA), a leading provider of valet parking solutions, today announced that it has achieved year-over-year sales growth every year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Buoyed by continued demand for its premium services across hospitality, event, and healthcare sectors, the company is raising its sales guidance for 2025.
Following a strategic pivot during the pandemic to enhance its health and safety protocols and optimize customer experience, PMSA has seen a steady rebound in consumer confidence and client partnerships. By leveraging technology and expanding into new markets, the company has consistently outperformed sales targets, culminating in another record year for 2024.
"We're proud of our team’s ability to adapt and thrive in the face of unprecedented challenges," said Eric Vargas, Founder and CEO of Parking Management Services of America. "Our commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, while ensuring the highest standards of safety, has driven our growth. With the valet parking market continuing to evolve, we are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum into 2025 and beyond."
Key Highlights:
PMSA has posted consecutive year-over-year sales growth since 2021.
The company has expanded into the incorporated cities of Los Angeles County, opening new doors for future growth.
Recent technology investments include ticketless valet parking solutions with integrated contactless payment systems.
Revised 2025 guidance reflects an expected 80% increase in sales over previous forecasts.
The raised guidance for 2025 comes amid growing demand for PMSA’s valet services as the hospitality and events industries continue to recover and expand. With a focus on sustainability and customer-centric innovations, Parking Management Services of America is positioned for continued success in a rapidly evolving marketplace.
About PMSA Corp. Parking Management Services of America is a premier provider of valet parking services, offering solutions to clients in the hospitality, healthcare, events, and corporate sectors. Known for its professionalism, reliability, and commitment to enhancing customer experience, PMSA delivers tailored parking solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. For more information, visit https://pmsacorp.com.
Contact
Eric Vargas
1-800-552-7275
https://pmsacorp.com
