SolarCraft Energizes Schell-Vista Fire District with New Solar Installation - Sonoma Fire District Joins Forces with SolarCraft to Go Green

SolarCraft, a premier solar energy provider with over 40 years of experience serving Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties, has successfully completed a state-of-the-art solar power installation at the Schell-Vista Fire District in Sonoma, California. The station now harnesses clean, renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint and lower operational costs, saving close to $13,000 in annual utility bills.