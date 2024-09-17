SolarCraft Energizes Schell-Vista Fire District with New Solar Installation - Sonoma Fire District Joins Forces with SolarCraft to Go Green
SolarCraft, a premier solar energy provider with over 40 years of experience serving Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties, has successfully completed a state-of-the-art solar power installation at the Schell-Vista Fire District in Sonoma, California. The station now harnesses clean, renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint and lower operational costs, saving close to $13,000 in annual utility bills.
Novato, CA, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Installed on the station’s standing seam roof, the newly installed solar photovoltaic system at Schell-Vista is designed to generate 49,381 kWh of clean energy annually. This system will offset nearly 85% of the station's electricity usage, greatly reducing its dependence on expensive utility power.
This move reflects a growing shift among public entities toward renewable energy, as they adopt solar to decrease reliance on traditional power sources. By going solar, Schell-Vista Fire is setting a strong example of environmental stewardship for other public organizations.
The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 35 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 88,200 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 79 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 40 acres of trees in one year.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Schell Vista Fire Protection District
The Schell-Vista Fire Protection District was started during World War II when five farmers got together and raised enough money to purchase their first Model-A fire engine. Those same five farmers also received donations and built a station located at 2300 Broadway in the unincorporated area of Sonoma Valley. Schell-Vista officially became a fire department in 1955. Today, Schell-Vista Fire Protection District is a combination department that consists of six career employees, a volunteer fire chief, volunteer assistant chief, and a robust group of volunteers. The department provides automatic and mutual aid to Napa County, Solano County, and many districts within Sonoma County.
