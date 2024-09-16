The Caregiver’s Journey Honors World Alzheimer’s Day with Straight Talk on Dementia Caregiving
The Caregiver's Journey, co-founded by Sue Ryan and Nancy Treaster, offers practical, candid advice for dementia caregivers through various resources, including a new podcast series. The podcast is especially relevant on World Alzheimer's Day, September 21, as we honor caregivers with empowering conversations that make make you feel more confident and less isolated.
Atlanta, GA, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As the world pauses to honor Alzheimer’s caregivers in September, The Caregiver’s Journey acknowledges the gap that has long existed for everyday caregivers – candid and practical advice about the common challenges of real-life dementia caregiving. Last month the founders launched a short and advice-packed podcast series that tackles some of the least-discussed aspects of dementia caregiving: incontinence, safety and wandering, taking away the keys and how to bring young adults along on the caregiving journey.
Multichannel resources available on The Caregiver’s Journey include a blog, books, online courses and videos. At the heart of it all are the short and engaging conversations hosted by co-founders Sue Ryan, ACCTM and Nancy Treaster, CCC™ on The Caregiver's Journey podcast. The podcast is hosted on Podcast.co and distributed by The Whole Care Network.
“Through The Caregiver’s Journey, we are the wise friend who has been there, preparing others for what's ahead,” said founder Nancy Treaster, CCC. “We’re here to empower caregivers with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate their journey with strength, patience and peace of mind.”
Both Nancy and Sue have years of caregiving experience between them, and are former tech industry executives who are putting their skills to work in service of caregiving, which has become a labor of love.
"Our mission is to ensure the growing number of dementia caregivers know they’re not alone on their journey; support is all around them.” said Sue Ryan. “We understand the emotional and physical toll caregiving can take.”
Over 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, a number projected to reach 139 million by 2050, according to the World Health Organization. The Alzheimer's Association estimates 11 million adult family caregivers currently provide care for those with dementia in the Americas alone.
About The Caregiver’s Journey
The Caregiver’s Journey™ is a multichannel resource grounded in a practical and candid podcast to empower dementia caregivers to more easily tackle day-to-day challenges with strength, patience, and peace of mind. Unafraid to engage in difficult conversations, Sue Ryan and Nancy Treaster help caregivers navigate the ups and downs so they move from feeling frustrated, overwhelmed, and sometimes frightened - to confident, balanced, and supported. Subscribe to The Caregiver’s Journey podcast and learn more at www.thecaregiversjourney.com
