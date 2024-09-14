Deep Ellum Art Event Turns Graffiti Incident Into a Community Celebration of Creativity and Local Talent

An act of vandalism has become a powerful celebration of local art, thanks to attorney and real estate broker Alisha Melvin. After her 26-foot box truck was tagged with graffiti, Melvin chose to turn the situation around by hosting a community art event to showcase the talent of local artists to transform her vehicle into a mobile masterpiece.