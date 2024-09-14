Deep Ellum Art Event Turns Graffiti Incident Into a Community Celebration of Creativity and Local Talent
An act of vandalism has become a powerful celebration of local art, thanks to attorney and real estate broker Alisha Melvin. After her 26-foot box truck was tagged with graffiti, Melvin chose to turn the situation around by hosting a community art event to showcase the talent of local artists to transform her vehicle into a mobile masterpiece.
Dallas, TX, September 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- An act of vandalism is about to turn into a powerful celebration of local art, thanks to attorney and real estate broker Alisha Melvin. After her 26-foot box truck was tagged with graffiti, Melvin decided to transform the situation into a positive by hosting a community art event on Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Deep Ellum. The event will showcase the talent of local artists as her vehicle becomes a mobile masterpiece.
To kick off this celebration, Melvin reached out to the Deep Ellum Foundation, who helped her connect with well-known local artist Jerod “DTOX” Davies. Davies has been commissioned to paint a stunning mural on the first side of Melvin’s truck during the event. In addition to the live painting, attendees will enjoy a DJ, free food and drinks, and a platform for local artists and designers to showcase their work.
“What started as an unfortunate incident with my truck has become an opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate art,” said Melvin. “I’m excited for Jerod DTOX Davies to turn this blank canvas into something truly special, and I look forward to the positive energy this event will create.”
Once Davies completes the mural on the first side of the truck, Melvin plans to commission other local artist to paint all sides in the near future. The fully completed truck will serve as a mobile art exhibit, traveling into underserved communities to raise awareness and appreciation for local art.
“This truck will be much more than just a vehicle—it will serve as a traveling piece of art, spreading creativity and inspiration wherever it goes,” Melvin added. “I hope it encourages others to find beauty in unexpected places and turn challenges into positive outcomes.”
Melvin hopes that this community gathering will attract local residents, art lovers, and supporters of Deep Ellum’s vibrant creative scene. As part of her ongoing commitment to supporting local talent, Melvin plans to make this a recurring event in the future, aiming to provide more opportunities for artists and designers to showcase their talents.
For more information or inquiries about future events, please contact Alisha Melvin at (469) 617-8155 or email info@alishamelvin.com.
About Alisha Melvin
Alisha Melvin is an accomplished attorney, real estate broker, and entrepreneur. She is the owner of a minority women-owned law firm and brokerage with offices in Texas, Pennsylvania, New York, and Washington D.C. Her law practice focuses on business, real property, probate, and trust estates. Alisha is also a multi-million dollar producer in commercial and residential real estate sales transactions. Through her platform, "The Alisha Melvin Esq. Experience," she offers sound business, legal, and real estate advice aimed at increasing connections, wealth, asset protection, and building personal legacies.
Media Contact:
Alisha Melvin Esq. - Black Aristocrat Media
Phone: (469) 617-8155
Email: info@alishamelvin.com
Website: https://www.alishamelvin.com/blackaristocrat
To kick off this celebration, Melvin reached out to the Deep Ellum Foundation, who helped her connect with well-known local artist Jerod “DTOX” Davies. Davies has been commissioned to paint a stunning mural on the first side of Melvin’s truck during the event. In addition to the live painting, attendees will enjoy a DJ, free food and drinks, and a platform for local artists and designers to showcase their work.
“What started as an unfortunate incident with my truck has become an opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate art,” said Melvin. “I’m excited for Jerod DTOX Davies to turn this blank canvas into something truly special, and I look forward to the positive energy this event will create.”
Once Davies completes the mural on the first side of the truck, Melvin plans to commission other local artist to paint all sides in the near future. The fully completed truck will serve as a mobile art exhibit, traveling into underserved communities to raise awareness and appreciation for local art.
“This truck will be much more than just a vehicle—it will serve as a traveling piece of art, spreading creativity and inspiration wherever it goes,” Melvin added. “I hope it encourages others to find beauty in unexpected places and turn challenges into positive outcomes.”
Melvin hopes that this community gathering will attract local residents, art lovers, and supporters of Deep Ellum’s vibrant creative scene. As part of her ongoing commitment to supporting local talent, Melvin plans to make this a recurring event in the future, aiming to provide more opportunities for artists and designers to showcase their talents.
For more information or inquiries about future events, please contact Alisha Melvin at (469) 617-8155 or email info@alishamelvin.com.
About Alisha Melvin
Alisha Melvin is an accomplished attorney, real estate broker, and entrepreneur. She is the owner of a minority women-owned law firm and brokerage with offices in Texas, Pennsylvania, New York, and Washington D.C. Her law practice focuses on business, real property, probate, and trust estates. Alisha is also a multi-million dollar producer in commercial and residential real estate sales transactions. Through her platform, "The Alisha Melvin Esq. Experience," she offers sound business, legal, and real estate advice aimed at increasing connections, wealth, asset protection, and building personal legacies.
Media Contact:
Alisha Melvin Esq. - Black Aristocrat Media
Phone: (469) 617-8155
Email: info@alishamelvin.com
Website: https://www.alishamelvin.com/blackaristocrat
Contact
Alisha Melvin Esq - Black AristocratContact
Alisha Melvin
469-617-8155
www.alishamelvin.com/blackaristocrat
(214) 299-3429 / alisha@melvinandassociates.com
Alisha Melvin
469-617-8155
www.alishamelvin.com/blackaristocrat
(214) 299-3429 / alisha@melvinandassociates.com
Multimedia
Categories