Lisa’s Clarinet Shop Launches New Podcast: “Toot Your Own Horn: Music Matters”
Stories of Inspiration from the World of Woodwind
Downers Grove, IL, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lisa's Clarinet Shop, a hub for music lovers and instrument expertise, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new podcast, Toot Your Own Horn: Music Matters. This exciting audio series is dedicated to exploring the vibrant stories of individuals whose lives have been deeply influenced by woodwind instruments.
The podcast aims to celebrate the profound impact of music through personal narratives about early musical experiences, the joy of playing, and the continued relevance of woodwind instruments in our lives. Each episode features guests sharing their unique, funny, and heartfelt stories about their initial encounters with music and how these moments have shaped their musical journeys.
In the inaugural episode, host Lisa Canning takes listeners on a journey back to her own musical roots. She recounts her first experiences with the clarinet alongside her friend Kathleen on a quaint dairy farm - a pivotal moment that not only inspired her career but also her passion for music education and advocacy. Lisa's story is a heartfelt reminder of music's power to inspire and connect us.
"We're excited to launch the 'Toot Your Own Horn: Music Matters' podcast to highlight the personal side of playing woodwind instruments. Our goal is to create a space where musicians can share the transformative power of music and inspire others to explore their musical potential," said Lisa Canning, founder of Lisa's Clarinet Shop and host of the podcast.
Listeners who are intrigued by these stories and interested in sharing their own are encouraged to contact Lisa at Lisa@Lisasclarinetshop.com to discuss potentially being featured on the podcast.
Toot Your Own Horn: Music Matters is available on YouTube. Subscribe today to never miss an episode filled with inspiration, education, and a deep appreciation for the art of woodwind playing.
For more information about the podcast or to explore other offerings by Lisa's Clarinet Shope, visit www.youtube.com/@LisasClarinetShop/podcasts.
The podcast aims to celebrate the profound impact of music through personal narratives about early musical experiences, the joy of playing, and the continued relevance of woodwind instruments in our lives. Each episode features guests sharing their unique, funny, and heartfelt stories about their initial encounters with music and how these moments have shaped their musical journeys.
In the inaugural episode, host Lisa Canning takes listeners on a journey back to her own musical roots. She recounts her first experiences with the clarinet alongside her friend Kathleen on a quaint dairy farm - a pivotal moment that not only inspired her career but also her passion for music education and advocacy. Lisa's story is a heartfelt reminder of music's power to inspire and connect us.
"We're excited to launch the 'Toot Your Own Horn: Music Matters' podcast to highlight the personal side of playing woodwind instruments. Our goal is to create a space where musicians can share the transformative power of music and inspire others to explore their musical potential," said Lisa Canning, founder of Lisa's Clarinet Shop and host of the podcast.
Listeners who are intrigued by these stories and interested in sharing their own are encouraged to contact Lisa at Lisa@Lisasclarinetshop.com to discuss potentially being featured on the podcast.
Toot Your Own Horn: Music Matters is available on YouTube. Subscribe today to never miss an episode filled with inspiration, education, and a deep appreciation for the art of woodwind playing.
For more information about the podcast or to explore other offerings by Lisa's Clarinet Shope, visit www.youtube.com/@LisasClarinetShop/podcasts.
Contact
Lisa's Clarinet ShopContact
Lisa Canning
847-774-2938
www.lisasclarinetshop.com
Lisa Canning
847-774-2938
www.lisasclarinetshop.com
Categories