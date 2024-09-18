PeachWiz, Inc. Acquires AIS Security, LLC to Strengthen POE Solutions with Installation Contracting Services
Expanding Service Offerings with Comprehensive Low-Voltage Installation and Contracting Capabilities
Atlanta, GA, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PeachWiz, Inc., a leading AI solutions innovator and AI-powered business incubator, is pleased to announce the acquisition of AIS Security, LLC, a well-established low-voltage contracting and subcontracting company based in Atlanta, USA. This strategic acquisition is set to enhance the capabilities of PeachWiz’s POE (Power over Ethernet) Solutions incubated subsidiary, expanding its service offerings to include comprehensive low-voltage installations and contracting services.
Capitalizing on Market Opportunities: Enhancing POE Solutions with Turnkey Installation Services
The acquisition of AIS Security, LLC represents a significant step in PeachWiz’s strategic expansion in the fast-growing market for Power over Ethernet (POE) technology and low-voltage solutions. With the global market for POE solutions expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% over the next five years, the demand for efficient and reliable installation services is increasing. AIS Security, with its strong reputation for high-quality contracting, subcontracting, installations, and maintenance of low-voltage security and electrical systems, brings a wealth of experience and a robust network of skilled technicians that will allow PeachWiz to provide a fully integrated service offering.
By combining the innovative POE technologies of PeachWiz with the installation expertise of AIS Security, the company is positioned to offer turnkey solutions to clients seeking to deploy POE and low-voltage systems, including Smart/PoE lighting, security cameras, wind & solar solutions, and building access control and automation systems. This acquisition enables PeachWiz to meet growing market demands while ensuring a seamless deployment experience for customers, thereby increasing its competitive advantage in the POE market.
Implications for POE Solutions and Future Growth
This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for PeachWiz’s POE Solutions subsidiary, which is dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology in alternate energy, POE, and low-voltage markets. The addition of AIS Security's services will allow POE Solutions to expand its market reach by offering end-to-end solutions, from product sales to installation and ongoing maintenance. This vertical integration is expected to drive growth by capturing additional revenue streams, reducing time-to-market for new installations, and improving customer satisfaction through streamlined service delivery.
PeachWiz plans to leverage AIS Security's established client base and expertise to enter new geographic markets and sectors, including smart cities, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and commercial real estate, all of which are increasingly adopting POE solutions to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, and improve infrastructure management.
“We are thrilled to welcome AIS Security to the PeachWiz family,” said Alexious Fiero, Chief Executive Officer at PeachWiz, Inc. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to offer a comprehensive suite of POE solutions that not only feature innovative products and technology, but also come with world-class installation services for our clients and our contractors. By integrating AIS Security's capabilities, we will be better positioned to meet the needs of our customers, accelerate market penetration, and strengthen our leadership in the POE market.”
About PeachWiz, Inc.
PeachWiz, Inc. is an AI-powered incubator focused on intellectual enhancement, offering a variety of innovative products and solutions. From AI-driven platforms and intelligent security systems to smart network products, PeachWiz is committed to fostering innovation and addressing the evolving needs of various industries and communities. The company leverages AI to drive strategic transformation and empower its subsidiaries and partners through cutting-edge technology solutions.
About AIS Security, LLC
AIS Security, LLC, based in Atlanta, USA, is a contracting and subcontracting company specializing in the installation and maintenance of CCTV, Access Control, security, and low-voltage systems. Known for its expertise and commitment to quality, AIS Security serves a wide range of clients across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
For more information, please contact:
PeachWiz, Inc.
HASE Fiero
Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer
Phone: 1-404-718-0044
Email: info@peachwiz.com
Website: www.peachwiz.com
