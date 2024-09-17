America's Counterfeit Democracy - Taking #1 and #2 Spots in Politics on Amazon.com
Columbus, OH, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The billionaires control our government—we don't. Over the past few decades, powerful elites have taken control of the federal government leveraging it to further their objectives: amassing wealth and maintaining stability in America. In the current state of affairs, the public finds itself without any means or influence to shape government decisions.
America’s Counterfeit Democracy: Rule of the Power Elite, published on September 2, 2024 by Simms Books Publishing Corporation, has quickly risen to prominence in political literature and debuted at #1 in Social Theory, #2 in Political Parties, and #2 in Political Philosophy. In this politically charged era, author, historian, and political analyst, Michael C. Anderson, delves into how the political rights of the public have been sidelined in pursuit of elite goals. He outlines how affluent families, in collaboration with major corporations, have bolstered their grip on the federal government, displayed authoritarian tendencies, and utilized their media influence to foster political oppression. Nowadays, the elites rely on the major media conglomerates to sway government actions. Furthermore, the right to vote has been eroded by the elite’s control over candidate selection and funding.
“The American public is left with no alternative to activism. Elite priorities block the people’s wish for equality, so they must change their voting behavior to make progress.” - Michael C. Anderson, America’s Counterfeit Democracy: Rule of the Power Elite
Michael Anderson has authored four previous books: Twilight of the American Experiment, Without Moral Balance Our Republic Will Fall (2023), The Conservative Gene, How Genetics Shape the Complex Morality of Conservatives (2021), Tribalism: The Curse of 21st Century America (2019), The Progressive Gene, How Genetics Influences the Morality of the Left (2017). Additionally, Anderson writes an ancient history blog (2008) and political discussion blog (2017). His areas of expertise: Ancient history, American Colonial period, United States after 1870, Political Morality, History of Political systems, and Governments. Anderson holds a Ph.D. in Information Science from Case Western Reserve University.
Simms Books Publishing Corporation, situated in Atlanta, Georgia, is dedicated to assisting authors, writers, and anyone with a compelling story to share in their journey to publication. Their mission is to transform the publishing industry through innovation, progress, and a deep understanding of their clients’ needs.
For more information, visit https://www.simmsbookspublishing.com.
Contact
Cathy Garland
(540) 339-6576
https://garlandpathways.com/
Author Contact Info: https://www.mikeandersonsbooks.com/media-press
