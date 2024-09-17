America's Counterfeit Democracy - Taking #1 and #2 Spots in Politics on Amazon.com

America’s Counterfeit Democracy: Rule of the Power Elite, published on September 2, 2024 by Simms Books Publishing Corporation, has quickly risen to prominence in political literature and debuted at #1 in Social Theory, #2 in Political Parties, and #2 in Political Philosophy. In this politically charged era, author, historian, and political analyst, Michael C. Anderson, delves into how the political rights of the public have been sidelined in pursuit of elite goals.