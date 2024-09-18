J3 Bioscience, Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Groundbreaking LivRing®
Salt Lake City, UT, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J3 Bioscience, Inc., a startup women’s health medical device company, today announced the commercial launch of a first-of-its-kind medical device, LivRing®. This innovative device has the potential to conveniently ease painful sex due to vaginal dryness and improve the lives of countless women in the United States. LivRing® is available online only through liv-ring.com.
LivRing® is the culmination of years of research and development, combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of patient needs. The device is a patented lubricating intravaginal ring. It is designed to moisturize and lubricate the vagina, enhance the ease and comfort of intimate sexual activity, and supplement the body's natural lubrication. It contains no hormones/drugs, is long-lasting (7 days each), and self-inserted weekly. It is the only over-the-counter consumer product that provides long-lasting controlled-release of a moisturizing lubricant. Fifty percent of all post-menopausal women experience the pain and discomfort of chronic vaginal dryness. Twenty percent of pre-menopausal women also experience dryness.
"This is an exciting day for the state of women’s health in the U.S.," said Tyler McCabe, PhD, CEO of J3 Bioscience, Inc. "LivRing® is a game changer for the vaginal lubrication market. We also are committed to development of additional follow-on products to further improve women’s health."
LivRing® has received regulatory clearance and is now available for use throughout the United States. Visit the online store at liv-ring.com.
About J3 Bioscience, Inc.
J3 Bioscience, Inc. is a startup women’s health medical device company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
R. Tyler McCabe, President and CEO
tmccabe@j3bio.com
