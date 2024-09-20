Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling Announces Launch of Texas Landmark Single Malt

Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling announced today the first release of its new Texas Landmark Single Malt Series. The name is a nod to Ranger Creek's heritage as one of the first and finest whiskey and single malt makers in Texas. The first release is a Mesquite Smoked Whiskey, which was formerly Ranger Creek's award-winning Rimfire brand. Renamed to pay homage to Ranger Creek's history and distinguishable mark in the single malt category – it was one of the first Texas-made single malts.