Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling Announces Launch of Texas Landmark Single Malt
San Antonio, TX, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling announced today the first release of its new Texas Landmark Single Malt Series. The name is a nod to Ranger Creek's heritage as one of the first and finest whiskey and single malt makers in Texas. The first release is a Mesquite Smoked Whiskey, which was formerly Ranger Creek's award-winning Rimfire brand. Renamed to pay homage to Ranger Creek's history and distinguishable mark in the single malt category – it was one of the first single malts made in Texas and the first Mesquite Smoked Single Malt.
Texas Landmark is a scotch-style whiskey aged in its own used bourbon barrels. Smoked with Texas mesquite instead of peat, it is a lightly smoked, well-balanced sipping whiskey. The Mesquite Smoked Release will be the first of three planned Texas Landmark releases. With its award-winning history and recognition in industry consumer and trade media, Texas Landmark’s future single malt releases will continue to honor a best in class spirit and stay true to Ranger Creek’s dedication to crafting world-class whiskey.
"Since we began crafting whiskey here in Texas almost 15 years ago, we are proud to be on the forefront of the Texas Whiskey and single malt categories. Building upon our recent best in show win at the 2024 Texas Whiskey Festival for our 305 Single Malt, our Texas Landmark series continues the tradition of offering consumers something unique to Texas but also recognized throughout the US in the American Single Malt category. We’re excited to share this Texas Landmark release and continue to help foster the American single malt category," said TJ Miller, co-founder of Ranger Creek and creator of the whiskey.
Texas Landmark Single Malts will join a lineup of hand crafted whiskies and other spirits including .36 Straight Texas Bourbon, .44 Rye, Ranger Creek Rum, and Ranger Creek’s recent 305 Limited Release Single Malt, which was honored as the Best in Show and Best Single Malt at the 2024 Texas Whiskey Festival.
About Ranger Creek
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling is Texas’s original brewstillery, handcrafting spirits and beer with lots of love, attention and Texas attitude. As one of the pioneers in Texas Whiskey, Ranger Creek is an award-winning distillery with a dedication and passion to creating hand-crafted products that Texans can be proud to call their own.
Contact
Jennifer Mitchell
972-567-9936
www.drinkrangercreek.com
