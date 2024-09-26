Retirement Advisor Publishes The Real Deal on Retirement
New book, "The Real Deal on Retirement," releases October 8. Whether you have an abundance of resources or you’re just hoping what you have will last a lifetime, this is your comprehensive road map to retire with unwavering confidence, unlock the full potential of your years of hard work, and achieve your retirement dreams.
West Chester, OH, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Real Deal on Retirement releases October 8.
Reimagine Retirement Planning: How to Create Stable, Increasing, Tax-Efficient, Lifetime Income
Gone are the days of traditional retirement planning. The idea that you can simply save a certain amount and retire with confidence is flawed, dangerous even, as it does not account for today’s volatile financial markets, increasing life expectancy, interest rates, and every individual’s unique retirement lifestyle needs. Drawing from his experience advising retirees through some of the most financially turbulent decades, VanWeelden doesn’t just offer another retirement guide—he challenges the conventional wisdom, revolutionizes the way we approach retirement, and cuts through the myths, hype, and propaganda to reveal the truth about retirement income planning and investing.
VanWeelden’s solution is simple and highly effective: truly reliable retirement planning is based on creating stable, increasing, tax-efficient, lifetime income and, above all else, mitigating risk. Using this practical guide, you will identify how to generate all the income you’ll ever need while minimizing the various risks along the way. Whether you have an abundance of resources or you’re just hoping what you have will last a lifetime, this is your comprehensive road map to retire with unwavering confidence, unlock the full potential of your years of hard work, and achieve your retirement dreams.
John VanWeelden is an author, speaker, coach, teacher, and retirement advisor. As the owner and principal of VanWeelden Financial Group, John empowers retirees to make the most of all they’ve accumulated throughout their working lives through his firm’s unique, holistic approach to integrating retirement, income, investment, insurance, tax, health care, survivorship, and estate planning.
John earned his MBA with an emphasis in Finance, as well as two undergraduate degrees from Miami University, Oxford. He holds the designation of Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy, a post graduate degree combining advanced studies in Estate and Charitable Planning, as well as that of Accredited Investment Fiduciary. John has spent over twenty-five years teaching and advising clients about retirement.
Contact
Diane VanWeelden
Phone: (513)293-0664
