Delenta and The Vision Investment Set New Standard for Secure, Engaging Online Coaching
Delenta, a leading coaching software company, has partnered with The Vision Investment, a renowned coaching firm. This collaboration aims to revolutionize online coaching. The Vision Investment has already experienced significant improvements in operational efficiency and client engagement since partnering with Delenta. The partnership highlights Delenta's commitment to empowering coaching companies with innovative solutions that drive growth and success.
London, United Kingdom, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Delenta Ltd, a pioneering business and executive coaching software company, has formed an innovative partnership with The Vision Investment LLC, a leader in the coaching industry meeting the growing demand for diverse executive coaches. This collaboration has already demonstrated Delenta's ability to optimize The Vision Investment's coaching processes and deliver superior online coaching engagements.
With over 20 years of expertise, The Vision Investment has established itself as a beacon of excellence in transformative coaching, serving clients worldwide across corporations, government, nonprofit, sports, media, and more. The Vision Investment have coached over 25,000 professionals and are eager to continue empowering organizations through world-class coaching services.
"Delenta is thrilled about our relationship with The Vision Investment and the immense value our platform brings to their coaches," said Sam Samarasinghe, Founder and CEO of Delenta Ltd. "Our intuitive and configurable platform enables coaches to efficiently run their businesses with easy scheduling, robust monitoring, and insightful reporting."
As coaching shifted online, The Vision Investment struggled to find suitable tools for appointment management, content delivery, analytics and data security. Seeking an all-in-one digital coaching solution, The Vision Investment partnered with Delenta for a complete self-improvement platform.
"Partnering with Delenta has revolutionized our approach to delivering exceptional online coaching," said Camille Thomas, Founder and CEO of The Vision Investment. "The integration of Delenta's platform has markedly improved our operational efficiency and boosted client engagement."
With Delenta's robust feature set, The Vision Investment successfully scaled their online coaching business. The platform enabled secure payments, deep integrations, and empowered The Vision Investment to efficiently onboard clients and facilitate transformative coaching engagements online to maximize human potential.
This groundbreaking partnership sets a new standard for efficient, secure and engaging online coaching services.
About Delenta:
Delenta.com is a leading software company in the business and executive coaching industry, dedicated to empower coaching companies by providing an affordable, comprehensive, and innovative platform that ensures security and efficiency. Delenta's cutting-edge solutions are designed to streamline operations, enhance client engagement, and drive business growth for coaching professionals worldwide.
Contact
Delenta LimitedContact
Sam Samarasinghe
+447391700258
delenta.com
