VMC - Women United: A Heartfelt Retreat for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance
Women United, a heartfelt retreat dedicated to honoring the lives of those lost to pregnancy and infant loss. This event is particularly significant as it aligns with VMC's Proclamation for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
Miami, FL, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Virtual Mom Collective is proud to announce a heartfelt retreat dedicated to honoring the lives of those lost to pregnancy and infant loss. In alignment with VMC's Proclamation for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, observed nationally on October 15, this event is scheduled for Saturday, October 13, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST at SFR Physical Therapy, located at 6812 SW 81 St., Miami, FL 33143.
Women United aims to provide a supportive space for women to share their experiences, find healing, and connect with others who have faced similar losses. This retreat is not merely an event; it is a community gathering that fosters understanding, compassion, and hope.
Event Highlights:
- Keynote Speakers: Inspirational talks from experts in maternal health, grief counseling, and personal stories from loss survivors will offer valuable insights and encouragement.
- Workshops: Interactive sessions focused on coping strategies, self-care, and creative expression, including art therapy and journaling, will empower participants to explore their emotions and find healing.
- Support Circles: Small group discussions led by trained facilitators will foster connection and healing, allowing participants to share their stories in a safe and nurturing environment.
The organization is deeply committed to supporting the community through various initiatives, including the provision of mother mentor grants. These grants are designed to empower women who have experienced loss, offering them the resources and support they need to navigate their journeys. By sponsoring and attending the Women United retreat, individuals are directly contributing to this vital work, helping to continue the mission of support and healing.
This initiative holds a very personal meaning for the founders, who celebrate the life of their angel baby, Sophia Grace. Their journey through loss has inspired them to create a space where others can find solace and connection. They believe that every story matters, and through Women United, they hope to honor the memories of all the precious lives that have touched their hearts.
The community is invited to join in this meaningful endeavor. Support can make a significant difference in the lives of many women in the community. Together, a legacy of love and remembrance can be created.
For more information about the Women United retreat and to register, please visit [Virtual Mom Collective Events](https://virtualmomcollective.com/events).
Women United aims to provide a supportive space for women to share their experiences, find healing, and connect with others who have faced similar losses. This retreat is not merely an event; it is a community gathering that fosters understanding, compassion, and hope.
Event Highlights:
- Keynote Speakers: Inspirational talks from experts in maternal health, grief counseling, and personal stories from loss survivors will offer valuable insights and encouragement.
- Workshops: Interactive sessions focused on coping strategies, self-care, and creative expression, including art therapy and journaling, will empower participants to explore their emotions and find healing.
- Support Circles: Small group discussions led by trained facilitators will foster connection and healing, allowing participants to share their stories in a safe and nurturing environment.
The organization is deeply committed to supporting the community through various initiatives, including the provision of mother mentor grants. These grants are designed to empower women who have experienced loss, offering them the resources and support they need to navigate their journeys. By sponsoring and attending the Women United retreat, individuals are directly contributing to this vital work, helping to continue the mission of support and healing.
This initiative holds a very personal meaning for the founders, who celebrate the life of their angel baby, Sophia Grace. Their journey through loss has inspired them to create a space where others can find solace and connection. They believe that every story matters, and through Women United, they hope to honor the memories of all the precious lives that have touched their hearts.
The community is invited to join in this meaningful endeavor. Support can make a significant difference in the lives of many women in the community. Together, a legacy of love and remembrance can be created.
For more information about the Women United retreat and to register, please visit [Virtual Mom Collective Events](https://virtualmomcollective.com/events).
Contact
The Virtual Mom CollectiveContact
Denise A. Castro
305-209-8285
www.virtualmomcollective.com
Denise A. Castro
305-209-8285
www.virtualmomcollective.com
Multimedia
Categories