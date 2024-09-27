Greenberg Regenerative Medicine Celebrates Nearing 2 Years of Success with Pioneering VSEL Therapy

Greenberg Regenerative Medicine is approaching its two-year milestone of offering Very Small Embryonic-Like (VSEL) stem cell therapy at their Bryn Mawr, PA clinic. VSEL therapy has proven highly effective in treating diverse conditions by enhancing the body’s natural healing. Under Dr. Scott Greenberg's leadership, VSEL therapy is now a key component of their advanced regenerative treatment offerings.