Go Rentals Partners with Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival®, the Premier Culinary Event in the Pacific
Elite vehicle-rental service Go Rentals is partnering for the second consecutive year with the Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival, providing services for Festival chefs and esteemed guests through local teams on the ground.
Newport Beach, CA, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Go Rentals, a vehicle-rental company catering to the elite business and leisure traveler, is officially supporting the Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival® (HFWF) for the second consecutive year as the company celebrates two years of service in the state. This year's festival will be held October 18 to November 10, 2024.
Go Rentals' participation with the festival, the most celebrated culinary showcase in the Pacific, is a natural fit on many levels. With locations in Honolulu, Kahului, Kona, and Lihue, Go Rentals has a physical presence in all four of the major islands of Hawai'i. HFWF will run across three of these islands where Go Rentals can provide services for their chefs and esteemed guests through local teams on the ground.
As a hospitality company to its core, Go Rentals' commitment to exceptional service and experience is in line with the festival's connections to enriching hospitality experiences that highlight local talent and community.
Noël Mika Bahamón, Chief Marketing Officer of Go Rentals, emphasized the importance of the company’s close relationship to the Aloha State.
“Our support represents our desire to be an asset to the people of Hawai'i and the visitors who value and understand the beauty of its history and culture,” she noted. “Whether it's our partnership with the Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival or our everyday operations, we've built a rock-solid foundation for us to grow in line with the community and to become a familiar face in the area. We believe our futures are inextricably linked.”
Established in 2011, this year's Festival celebrates 14 years as the state's largest food and wine festival, highlighting Hawai'i's cuisine and agriculture, prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, celebrated winemakers, and master mixologists.
As a program of the nonprofit organization, the Hawai'i Ag & Culinary Alliance (HACA), HFWF has donated nearly $5 million to community organizations that support sustainability, culinary and agricultural education, and cultural programs in Hawai'i.
About Go Rentals
Go Rentals sets the gold standard in service as the only Official Elite Rental Car Company recognized by Forbes Travel Guide. Serving over 250 locations across the country, Go Rentals is driven to exceed the needs of travelers with an exceptional selection of high-quality vehicles backed by remarkable, personalized service. Founded in 1995, Go Rentals recognized an untapped need for an elite-level rental car provider for discerning business and leisure travelers. Since its launch, Go Rentals has grown into a leading rental car service with unrivaled knowledge, experience, and passion for aviation and hospitality. For more information, please visit www.gorentals.com.
About Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival
The Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival, a program of the nonprofit organization Hawai'i Ag & Culinary Alliance, is the premier epicurean destination event in the Pacific. The festival features a roster of more than 150 internationally renowned master chefs, culinary personalities, sommeliers, mixologists, and wine and spirit producers. Co-founded by two of Hawai'i's own James Beard Award-winning chefs, Roy Yamaguchi and Alan Wong, the festival showcases culinary experiences, wine tastings, cultural engagement, and exclusive dining opportunities with dishes highlighting the State's bounty of fresh local produce, seafood, beef, poultry, and spices. Since 2011, the Festival has given nearly $5 million to support local beneficiaries committed to culinary and agricultural education, sustainability, and cultural programs in Hawai'i. To learn more, visit Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival®.
