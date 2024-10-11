Bi-Coastal Designer Nicole Yee of NY Interiors Earns Top Honors at the 2024 Interior Design Society (IDS) National Designer of the Year Awards
Bay Area Interior Designer Nicole Yee once again named "Designer of the Year" in multiple categories: Luxury Kitchen first runner up and first place winner Sustainable Design.
Santa Fe, NM, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicole Yee, founder and principal designer of NY Interiors, was recognized with two prestigious awards at the 2024 Interior Design Society (IDS) Designer of the Year Awards gala, further cementing her reputation as a creative visionary and environmental steward. Nicole won first place in the Sustainable Design category and first runner-up in Kitchens $175,000 and above, showcasing her distinctive blend of creativity, craftsmanship, and commitment to the environment.
“These awards reflect my passion for designing spaces that inspire and elevate the way people live,” said Nicole Yee. “Being recognized in both the Sustainable Design and Luxury Kitchen categories is especially meaningful, as they represent the core values that drive my work – great design, livability, and sustainability.”
The IDS Designer of the Year Awards celebrate the achievements of leading interior designers across the U.S. This year’s competition attracted a record number of entries, judged by a panel of experts who evaluated each project for creativity, functionality, and sustainable practices. The event in Santa Fe drew more than 200 attendees, with Nicole Yee’s designs standing out for their originality, artisanry, and commitment to the environment.
“Nicole’s work exemplifies the highest standards of thoughtful design and attention to detail,” said Jenny Cano, Executive Director of IDS. “Her success in this year’s Designer of the Year competition sets a benchmark for the future of interior design, and we are proud to honor her excellence.”
About NY Interiors
NY Interiors, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and New England Seacoast, specializes in luxury residential design. Nicole Yee is known for masterfully executed, wildly creative designs tailored to each of her delighted clients. Inspired by nature, fashion, and fueled by wanderlust, Nicole is obsessed with details, passionate about process, and committed to designing her heart out to achieve exceptional results.
About Interior Design Society (IDS)
Founded in 1973, the Interior Design Society is one of the largest organizations dedicated to advancing the professionalism of the residential interior design industry. IDS provides its members with valuable education, resources, and programs to support their growth and success within the field.
Contact
Nicole Yee
510-326-5390
nicoleyee.com
Luxury Kitchen Design by Nicole Yee, NY Interiors
First Runner Up: IDS Designer of the Year Nicole Yee Kitchen Design
