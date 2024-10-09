Home Energy Rating Systems Council Announces Commitment to Advancing Home Performance
Corpus Christi, TX, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Home Energy Rating Systems Council
(HERSC), a non-profit trade association helping companies whose mission is to support residential energy professionals in providing quality verifications with integrity, has announced its unwavering commitment to advancing energy code compliance and above-code home certification programs, such as ENERGY STAR, through the implementation of current ANSI and ISO standards..
The HERSC brings together industry stakeholders, including raters, rating providers, software developers, utilities, and home builders, to collaborate on the development and implementation of these above-code programs and high-performance homes. “The Council plays a critical role in ensuring homes are healthy, comfortable and energy-efficient,” said Douglas Hansel-Pauly, president of the HERSC. “By working together, the Council members will refine and improve above-code programs to meet the expanding needs of the home building industry and the families who live in the homes they build.”
About the Home Energy Rating Systems Council
The Home Energy Rating Systems Council (HERSC) is a newly established
organization advocating for professionals who conduct residential energy code and
above-code verifications, as well as the industries that support or utilize these services. Through the application of standards that ensure program integrity, HERSC will contribute to the development and implementation of various home energy rating systems. Home energy raters play a crucial role in numerous national and international programs, including ENERGY STAR, National Green Building Standard, Built Green, Earth Craft, Earth Advantage, LEED, and DOE Home Energy Score. HERSC is currently accepting applications for trade, individual, and company membership on its website.
The organization is committed to providing an extensive library of professional
development and education for its members, both in-person and virtually. Additionally, HERSC is dedicated to offering information on regionally specific best practices. Furthermore, it is developing a career pathway guide to assist energy professionals in growing within the industry and diversifying their services.
(HERSC), a non-profit trade association helping companies whose mission is to support residential energy professionals in providing quality verifications with integrity, has announced its unwavering commitment to advancing energy code compliance and above-code home certification programs, such as ENERGY STAR, through the implementation of current ANSI and ISO standards..
The HERSC brings together industry stakeholders, including raters, rating providers, software developers, utilities, and home builders, to collaborate on the development and implementation of these above-code programs and high-performance homes. “The Council plays a critical role in ensuring homes are healthy, comfortable and energy-efficient,” said Douglas Hansel-Pauly, president of the HERSC. “By working together, the Council members will refine and improve above-code programs to meet the expanding needs of the home building industry and the families who live in the homes they build.”
About the Home Energy Rating Systems Council
The Home Energy Rating Systems Council (HERSC) is a newly established
organization advocating for professionals who conduct residential energy code and
above-code verifications, as well as the industries that support or utilize these services. Through the application of standards that ensure program integrity, HERSC will contribute to the development and implementation of various home energy rating systems. Home energy raters play a crucial role in numerous national and international programs, including ENERGY STAR, National Green Building Standard, Built Green, Earth Craft, Earth Advantage, LEED, and DOE Home Energy Score. HERSC is currently accepting applications for trade, individual, and company membership on its website.
The organization is committed to providing an extensive library of professional
development and education for its members, both in-person and virtually. Additionally, HERSC is dedicated to offering information on regionally specific best practices. Furthermore, it is developing a career pathway guide to assist energy professionals in growing within the industry and diversifying their services.
Contact
Home energy Rating Systems CouncilContact
Jason Helm
817-312-8769
www.homeenergyratingsystemscouncil.org
Jason Helm
817-312-8769
www.homeenergyratingsystemscouncil.org
Categories